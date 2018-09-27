Burke Griffin, Peninsula turn away Timberline in OT in 3A SSC thriller

Peninsula High School quarterback Burke Griffin scored on a 25-yard scramble in overtime Thursday night at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy to give the Seahawks a seven-point lead.
Timberline answered on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Campau to J.J. Graham, but an unsportsmanlike penalty after the score pushed the PAT try back.
The Blazers elected to go for a 2-point conversion and the win, but Campau’s pass fell incomplete, giving the Seahawks a 28-27 win in a Class 3A South Sound Conference rivalry game Timberline has won the past two seasons,
The loss was Timberline’s first outright league loss — excluding a forfeit to Yelm in 2016 — in two years.
This story will be updated.
TIMBERLINE
7
14
0
0
|6
—
27
PENINSULA
6
15
0
0
|7
—
28
P – Burke Griffin 1 run (run failed)
T – Hunter Campau 14 run (Mason Joubert kick)
P – Griffin 1 run (Will Wright kick)
T – Campau 9 run (Mason Joubert kick)
P – Braeden Potter 79 pass from Griffin (Jude Endsley pass from Griffin)
T – Trevor Joubert 13 pass from Griffin (Mason Joubert kick)
P – Griffin 25 run (Wright kick)
T – J.J. Graham 10 pass from Campau (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: T – Campau 19-28-0-220. P – Griffin 11-16-0-164.
Rushing: T – Campau 25-72; Noah Cunningham 5-17; Jaden Gorman 6-10; Nephi Vimoto 1-1. P – Griffin 23-75; Potter 10-56; Shawn Leonard 3-3; Peyton Bice 1(-13).
Receiving: T – Max Aunese 5-60; Graham 4-56; Trevor Joubert 2-29; Noah Himes 2-22; Jaiden Brooks 2-21; Izaiah Jerenz 4-20; Stanton Hayes 1-9; Million Montgomery 1-3. P – Potter 1-79; Jude Endsley 3-44; Chase Wittmers 2-20; Shawn Leonard 1-7; Bryce Cleave 1-6; Cole McVay 1-5; Sean Skladany 2-3.
