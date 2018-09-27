Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (5) celebrates after a failed two-point conversion by Timberline in overtime to give the Seahawks a 28-27 win. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
High School Sports

Burke Griffin, Peninsula turn away Timberline in OT in 3A SSC thriller

By Jon Manley

jon.manley@gateline.com

September 27, 2018 10:15 PM

Peninsula High School quarterback Burke Griffin scored on a 25-yard scramble in overtime Thursday night at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy to give the Seahawks a seven-point lead.

Timberline answered on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Campau to J.J. Graham, but an unsportsmanlike penalty after the score pushed the PAT try back.

The Blazers elected to go for a 2-point conversion and the win, but Campau’s pass fell incomplete, giving the Seahawks a 28-27 win in a Class 3A South Sound Conference rivalry game Timberline has won the past two seasons,

The loss was Timberline’s first outright league loss — excluding a forfeit to Yelm in 2016 — in two years.

This story will be updated.

TIMBERLINE

7

14

0

0

6

27

PENINSULA

6

15

0

0

7

28

P – Burke Griffin 1 run (run failed)

T – Hunter Campau 14 run (Mason Joubert kick)

P – Griffin 1 run (Will Wright kick)

T – Campau 9 run (Mason Joubert kick)

P – Braeden Potter 79 pass from Griffin (Jude Endsley pass from Griffin)

T – Trevor Joubert 13 pass from Griffin (Mason Joubert kick)

P – Griffin 25 run (Wright kick)

T – J.J. Graham 10 pass from Campau (pass failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Passing: T – Campau 19-28-0-220. P – Griffin 11-16-0-164.

Rushing: T – Campau 25-72; Noah Cunningham 5-17; Jaden Gorman 6-10; Nephi Vimoto 1-1. P – Griffin 23-75; Potter 10-56; Shawn Leonard 3-3; Peyton Bice 1(-13).

Receiving: T – Max Aunese 5-60; Graham 4-56; Trevor Joubert 2-29; Noah Himes 2-22; Jaiden Brooks 2-21; Izaiah Jerenz 4-20; Stanton Hayes 1-9; Million Montgomery 1-3. P – Potter 1-79; Jude Endsley 3-44; Chase Wittmers 2-20; Shawn Leonard 1-7; Bryce Cleave 1-6; Cole McVay 1-5; Sean Skladany 2-3.

