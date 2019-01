Highlights: Pollard’s double-double not enough to lift Foss past Renton

January 09, 2019 04:07 AM

Renton High School held off 2A SPSL rival Foss, 78-71, on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 in Tacoma. Foss senior Micah Pollard finished with a game-high 37 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. He added four steals and three assists.