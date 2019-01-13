Campbell catches fire in OT, Puyallup ends Olympia’s undefeated run in 4A SPSL

For much of Saturday night’s Class 4A SPSL showdown in Puyallup, Olympia High School did enough to contain Vikings’ leading scorer Cobi Campbell.
Then overtime came, and Campbell caught fire.
The sophomore point guard scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the extra period — and accounted for all of Puyallup’s scoring in overtime — as the Vikings knocked off the league-leading Bears, 62-61, and ended Olympia’s undefeated streak in league play this season, which reached nine games.
“I thought they ran a couple of good sets late that got him open,” Olympia coach John Kiley said of Campbell, who also had three assists. “He’s a clutch kid. He’s young, but boy he’s a competitor, and made some big shots.”
Campbell opened the overtime period by driving into the paint, spinning around, and pulling up for a short jumper.
Olympia then tied the game with a pair of free throws, but Jaeden Ingram threw a cross-court pass to Campbell on Puyallup’s next possession, and Campbell nailed a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Vikings (12-2) a lead they never lost with two minutes, 46 seconds to play in overtime.
“That was big,” Puyallup junior Kendall Munson said. “Cobi caught on fire. We’ve been talking about toughness all week, so that was the biggest thing — toughness, just grind it out.”
Campbell added two more driving layups in overtime to push Puyallup’s lead to 61-57 with 1:23 to go.
“Guys just set me up for good drives,” Campbell said. “Dylan (Rhoades) set some good screens, and Jacob (Holcomb) set me up with a couple of shots. The 3 in the corner, Jaeden threw a great pass, and Dylan set a great screen, and that’s how I got open.”
Olympia (10-4) responded in the final moments with a timely 3-pointer from 6-foot-9 sophomore Jackson Grant, and had a contested look at a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer, but Kai Johnson’s jumper rimmed out.
“I was proud of our guys,” Kiley said. “We put ourselves in position to have a winning shot. And, Kai, I trust him implicitly and it just rimmed out. Pretty good high school game on a Saturday night in Puyallup. All kudos to Puyallup, they played really well, they play hard, and tonight they managed to get a point more than us.”
The game certainly lived up to its billing. Olympia and Puyallup — which currently sit at first and second in the 4A SPSL, respectively — played like two of the top teams in one of the deepest 4A leagues in the state.
Both programs shot well from the floor — Puyallup finished 25 of 48 (52.1 percent) and Olympia 23 of 50 (46 percent). Both played scrappy defense, each creating 15 turnovers. Rebounds were nearly even, with the Bears earning a 22-19 edge.
And when one team went on a run, the other never let it last long. Puyallup held as much as a 26-17 lead late in the second quarter, but neither team ever pushed a lead to double digits.
Grant led all scorers with 23 points for the Bears, and completed a double-double with 11 rebounds, while adding four blocks. Johnson scored 20 points for Olympia, and chipped in six steals and three assists, while Ethan Gahm added 11 points. The Bears were missing starting forward Andrew Lindsay (concussion) for their second consecutive game.
Campbell, Ingram (13 points, four assists) and Munson (10 points, seven rebounds, four steals) all finished in double digits scoring for Puyallup.
After the loss, Olympia holds a one-game lead over Puyallup in league play, and has Sumner (6-7) and third-place Curtis (10-4) coming up this week. The margin is not a comfortable one, Kiley says.
“I don’t think anyone is in control,” Kiley said. “It’s going to be (tough) every game. Sumner is one of the hottest teams in the league, and we go to their house Tuesday. For us, we have to control what we can control. We’ll get Andrew Lindsay back probably next week, and that will help us and gives us more depth.”
Puyallup still has a league title in reach after Saturday night’s win, but needs a perfect finish in the next three weeks to clinch it.
“It’s a big game,” Campbell said of the win over Olympia. “But, if you look at the standings, we have to win out to win the league, so this is just another step. We have six more to go.”
OLYMPIA
11
|11
|23
|7
|9
—
61
PUYALLUP
12
|17
|16
|7
|10
—
62
TEAM STATISTICS
O – Shooting: 23 of 50 (46 percent). Free throws: 10 of 16 (62.5). Turnovers: 15.
P – Shooting: 25 of 48 (52.1 percent). Free throws: 5 of 11 (45.5). Turnovers: 15.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
O – Ethan Gahm 11, Kai Johnson 20, Drew Thompson 5, Jackson Grant 23, Zack Swanson 2.
P – Cobi Campbell 19, Jacob Holcomb 7, Luke Holcomb 5, Zane Foster 2, Kendall Munson 10, Jaeden Ingram 13, Dylan Rhoades 6.
