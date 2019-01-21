Kittitas defeats Kentlake 77-52 in 2019 King Showcase basketball invitational

Kittitas’ Brock Ravet drives to the hoop in the first quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentlake’s Jalen Taylor (2) passes around the defense of Kittitas Brock Ravet (32) in the third quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kittitas’ Brock Ravet (32) takes the court during pregame player announcements. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kittitas’ Brock Ravet tries to shake off Kentlake’s Sam Morasch (5) in the second quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kittitas’ Justin Hudson (2) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kittitas’ Caleb Harris (00) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentlake’s Sam Morasch (5) intercepts a pass intended for Martin Arreola (30) in the second quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kittitas players take the court during pregame player announcements. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentlake head coach Marcus Wilson watches the game action. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentlake’s Garrett Eversole (1) drives to the basket in the second quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kittitas’ Brock Ravet tries to shake off Kentlake’s Sam Morasch (5) in the second quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentlake’s Miles Connors-Williams (3) puts up a shot in the third quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
