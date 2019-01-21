Woodinville tops Kentridge in overtime 72-71

Woodinville’s Mia Hughes (24) puts up a shot in the fourth quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentridge’s JaQuaya Miller (44) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Woodinville’s Mia Hughes (24) splits two defenders to score in the third quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins (32) blocks a shot by Woodinville’s Mia Hughes (24) in the first quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Players take the court before the game. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins (32) drives to the basket in the second quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Woodinville’s Veronica Sheffey (2) dives after a loose ball while covered by Kentridge’s JaQuaya Miller (44) in the second quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins (32) puts up a shot while defended by Woodinville’s Hannah Wheeler (21) in the first quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins (32) goes to shoot in the second quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentridge’s Dayla Ballena (22) pulls down a rebound in the first quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins (32) puts up a shot while defended by Woodinville’s Hannah Wheeler (21) in the first quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Woodinville’s Mia Hughes (24) spins and shoots in the third quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Woodinville’s Mia Hughes (24) puts up a shot in the fourth quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Woodinville’s Mia Hughes (24) and Kentridge’s JaQuaya Miller (44) fight for a rebound in the fourth quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Woodinville players take the court. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentridge’s Dayla Ballena (22) smiles after draining a three-point-shot in the first quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Kentridge’s Tiffani Pham (5) and the bench reacts afterr Pham’s three-point-shot in the fourth quarter. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Woodinville players take the court. Kentridge played Woodinville in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
