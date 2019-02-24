South Sound schools roll onto state basketball tournament. 24 of them, to be exact

Tari Eason of Federal Way High School blocks the shot of Kyle Bigovich of Jackson in a boys AAAA basketball playoff game at Puyallup High School, February 23, 2019. Federal Way beat Jackson to advance to the next round, which is in the Tacoma Dome. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com