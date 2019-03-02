Make room in the trophy case. Black Hills girls basketball team finishes sixth in state

For the fourth consecutive season, the Black Hill High School girls basketball program is coming home from Yakima with a state trophy.
The Wolves (19-10) finished sixth in the Class 2A state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome, losing to fourth-place and top-seeded Lynden, 57-39, in their placing game Saturday morning.
Black Hills, which was the No. 13 seed, was the lowest seed to make it to the final day of the tournament, and to win a trophy. This is the eighth state trophy for the program.
The Wolves had their program-best runner-up finish in 1999, losing to Newport in the championship game.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Central Washington signee Maisy Williams, who has started since her freshman season, and has been an integral part of Black Hills’ success the past four seasons. She led the Wolves by averaging 10 points and seven rebounds in the tournament.
Junior Megan River, who was this seasons 2A Evergreen Conference MVP, averaged nine points and two assists per game. River Ridge transfer Mia Flores added eight points per game.
Black Hills outlasted last year’s state runner-up Archbishop Murphy, 60-47, in Wednesday’s opening round to advance into the double elimination portion of the bracket.
In Thursday’s quarterfinals, the Wolves dropped a 42-28 loss to eventual third-place finisher Clarkson.
And, in another loser-out game Friday, the Wolves topped 2A EvCo rival W.F. West, 63-55, to advance to the final day. It was the fourth meeting of the two programs this year, and the first win in the season series for Black Hills.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
No. 2 Bellevue Christian 41, No. 5 Elma 35: The Eagles (24-5) earned their first state trophy since 2009 despite losing Saturday morning’s placing game to Bellevue Christian.
Elma, which won this season’s 1A Evergreen Conference title, split its four-game tournament with two wins and two losses.
The Eagles survived Wednesday’s opening-round loser-out game with a 42-30 win over Overlake before losing to defending state champion Lynden Christian, 55-25, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Another 50-47 overtime loser-out win against Meridian on Friday morning lifted the Eagles to the final day, where they left the Yakima Valley SunDome with a sixth-place trophy.
Junior Jalyn Sackrider averaged 10.3 points, six rebounds during the tournament, while senior Molly Johnston averaged 7.8 points and 7.3 rebounds.
Juniors Kali Rambo (6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2 steals) and Quin Mikel (6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds) also made significant contributions.
Comments