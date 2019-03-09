The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area girls basketball team.

High School Sports

Each year, with input from local coaches, The News Tribune selects its All-Area girls basketball team.

This year, nine high schools the South Sound are represented by players and coaches selected to the first and second teams.

The 12 spots, broken down by leagues, are 4A North Puget Sound League (three), 4A South Puget Sound League (three), 3A Pierce County League (three) 3A South Sound Conference (two) and 1A Nisqually League (one).

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Gig Harbor’s Brynna Maxwell is The News Tribune’s girls basketball All-Area Player of the Year. Photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
BRYNNA MAXWELL

Gig Harbor

Guard, 6-0, senior

Utah signee paced Gig Harbor to its first Class 3A state championship as a junior, and followed that up by averaging 26.8 points, 9 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3 assists per game her final season with the Tides — where they finished one game short of a return trip to the Tacoma Dome. Maxwell is a two-time TNT All-Area selection, and was the 3A SSC MVP this season, shooting a stunning 51 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range. She leaves Gig Harbor with nearly every school record, including scoring records for a career (1,968), points (671) and single game (48).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bellarmine head coach Kim West photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
KIM WEST

Bellarmine Prep

22-7 record this season, 4A SPSL champions, 4A state semifinalist

In her second year with the Lions, West continued the program’s impressive success, extending the league-title streak to six consecutive seasons. A former player at Bellarmine — under longtime coach Kevin Meines, who started the streak — West took this year’s 4A SPSL champions back to the Tacoma Dome, where they advanced to the 4A state semifinals for the second time in school history, and eventually brought home a sixth-place trophy.

FIRST TEAM

Rogers’ Raigan Barrett photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
RAIGAN BARRETT

Rogers

Guard, 5-5, junior

Barrett may be committed to Washington as a softball player, but she is plenty accomplished on the basketball court, too. The 4A SPSL MVP led the league in scoring, averaging 22.8 points per game — including nailing 53 shots from 3-point range — and was pivotal in helping the Rams end a long string of disappointments in the 4A state regionals, and advance to the Tacoma Dome for the first time since 2010. Barrett added 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game.

Bethel’s Tiarra Brown photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
TIARRA BROWN

Bethel

Guard, 5-10, junior

Bethel spent much of its season flying under the radar, despite winning an undefeated 3A PCL title, and stunned everyone when it upset top-ranked Prairie in the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict semifinals. The Braves went on to win their first bidsitrict title since 2001 over Peninsula. The biggest key to another stellar season that sent Bethel back to the Tacoma Dome for the third consecutive year was Brown. The 3A PCL MVP averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 2.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.

Peninsula’s Belle Frazier photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
BELLE FRAZIER

Peninsula

Forward, 6-0, sr.

Portland State signee was a three-time 3A SSC first-team pick — including winning MVP honors last year as a junior. Her senior season was just as impressive. She averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the 3A SSC champions, and paced the Seahawks to a 3A state tournament berth, and their first appearance in the Tacoma Dome since 1989. Frazier is also a two-time TNT All-Area pick.

Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
JORDYN JENKINS

Kentridge

Forward, 6-2, junior

Considered a four-star recruit by ProspectsNation.com, the towering post player will be a very highly sought after Division I recruit by the time she finishes high school. This year’s 4A NPSL Cascade MVP, Jenkins averaged a team-high 21.5 points for the Chargers — who have placed third in the 4A state tournament the past two seasons, and won a championship her freshman year. Jenkins shot 64 percent from the floor, and added 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. She and her counterpart Miller were the two forces in the paint that paced Kentridge to undefeated 4A NPSL and 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict titles.

Kentridge’s JaQuaya Miller photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
JAQUAYA MILLER

Kentridge

Forward, 6-4, senior

Washington signee averaged a double-double for the Chargers this season, with 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She and Jenkins combined for more than half of Kentridge’s 2,009 points this season, and paced the Chargers to a third-place finish in the 4A state tournament. The 4A NPSL Cascade first-team pick shot 52 percent from the field, and added 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Kentridge also won undefeated 4A NPSL and 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict titles.

SECOND TEAM

Aaliyah Alexander, Todd Beamer, jr.

Hope Lalau, Wilson, sr.

Esmeralda Morales, Bethel, soph.

Callie Stevens, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

Julianna Walker, Annie Wright, soph.

Lauren Smith

Lauren Smith has been a high school sports reporter at The News Tribune and The Olympian since 2015. She also assists with coverage of professional and college sports. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.

