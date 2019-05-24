High School Sports

Pitching dominates day one of the state 3A softball tournament

Bonney Lake’s Brooke Nelson (10), pitches in the third inning. Bonney Lake played Hermiston in a softball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey, Wash., on Friday, May 24, 2019.
LACEY

The pitchers were dealing at the 3A state softball tournament Friday afternoon at the Regional Athletic Center.

University of Washington-bound Brooke Nelson no-hit Hermiston as Bonny Lake recorded a 5-0 victory on 19 strikeouts in the Panthers’ first-round game. Only two hitters reached base off Nelson, who walked one and hit a batter.

Gabby Jones went 2-for-3 for the Panthers, driving in two runs, while Hailee Huggins blasted a pair of doubles.

Meanwhile, Yelm’s Tayelyn Cutler struck out 14 Southridge batters on her way to a 7-0 no-hit triumph over the Suns.

“She had her change up working and they were swinging at her rise ball,” said Tornados coach Lindsay Walton. “She did a good job of hitting the inside half of the plate.”

Cutler also hit a home run while Calli Jesmer blasted two homers for Yelm.

And then there was Stadium left-hander McKenna Braegelmann. While she didn’t get a no-hitter, she struck out 16 Edmonds-Woodway batters, giving up just two hits as the Tigers rolled to a 7-0 shutout victory.

Meri McElligott drove in a pair of runs with a double for Stadium, while Kate Nelson robbed E-W’s Annika Forseth of a home run to end the top of the sixth inning.

Bonney Lake advanced to the semifinals by defeating 2017 state champion Meadowdale, 1-0, in the second game on Friday. They will play Garfield, who defeated Stadium 5-0 in their quarterfinal, at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket, it’s Yelm vs. Mountain View at 9 a.m. in the semifinals.

Mountain View beat Snohomish, 4-3, in the quarterfinals. Yelm defeated Lake Washington, 8-1, in the other quarterfinals game.

