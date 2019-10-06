Eatonville vs River Ridge football

Eatonville tight end Nick Sawyer flies into the end zone for a touchdown during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Eatonville kick returner Zach Smith crosses the goal line with River Ridge defenders in pursuit as he returns a punt for a touchdown during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
Eatonville defender Job Kralik blocks an extra point kick by River Ridge’s Jacob Miller during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge running back Michael Paje watches his fumble slip away as Eatonville lineback Caden Jumper (right) sweeps in to recover the ball during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
Eatonville kick returner Zach Smith breaks away from the River Ridge defense as he returns a punt for a touchdown during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
Eatonville’s Zach Smith intercepts a pass at the goal line in front of River Ridge wide receiver Dontae Owens late in Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
Eatonville wide receiver Zach Smith fights off River Ridge linebacker Kaden Rodriguez during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge wide receiver Sean Brost fights off Eatonville defensive back Tyrese McElyea during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
Eatonville quarterback Caden Jumper and wide receiver Trevor Schier chase after a fumble during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019. The fumble was recovered by River Ridge linebacker Max Eder.
River Ridge running back Darion Brown tries to slip through the Eatonville defense during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge running back Michael Paje throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Dontae Owens during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge punter Marcos Gomez stretches for an errant long snap during Friday night’s football game against Eatonville at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
Eatonville kick returner Zach Smith speeds away from the River Ridge defense as he returns a punt for a touchdown during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge punt returner Dontae Owens speeds away from Eatonville defender Kevin Wulff for a touchdown during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge running back Darion Brown tries to turn the corner on Eatonville linebacker Caden Jumper during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge wide receiver Dontae Owens comes down with a halfback pass touchdown catch after wrestling the ball from Eatonville defensive back Zach Smith (right) during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge wide receiver Dontae Owens jukes Eatonville defensive back Zach Smith for a touchdown reception during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge tight end Keianu Trinidad bowls over Eatonville defensive back Job Kralik for a touchdown during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
Eatonville linebacker Caden Jumper scoops up a River Ridge fumble during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge running back Darion Brown zips through the Eatonville defense during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
River Ridge running back Darion Brown tries to slip through the Eatonville defense during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019.
