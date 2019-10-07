Vote now for the Week 5 high school football Athlete of the Week in the South Sound

SHARE COPY LINK

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school football Athlete of the Week contest.

We will close the polls and name winners at noon on Wednesday. You can read about each candidate and their stats for the week below.

THE CANDIDATES

Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom: The 5-star wide receiver hauled in eight cathces for 163 yards and two touchdowns in No. 5 Steilacoom’s 57-7 road win over No. 10 North Kitsap.

Carson Amendt, Yelm: Tornados running back rushed 19 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Yelm’s 49-20 win against 3A SSC rival Capital in Olympia.

Caden Filer, Lincoln: Abes’ quarterback completed 19-of-26 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in No. 4 Lincoln’s 48-0 win over Spanaway Lake.

Junior Faualo, Fife: Trojans’ running back racked up 175 yards and four touchdowns in Fife’s 49-20 win over Washington High School.

Caden Jumper, Eatonville: Cruisers’ quarterback completed 10-of-15 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 26 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 42-40 win over River Ridge.

Zaire Lozolo, Kennedy Catholic: Lancers’ running back rushed 22 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in No. 3 Kennedy Catholic’s 41-13 road win against Enumclaw.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.