Puyallup vs Olympia Football

Puyallup running back Isaac Clark is brought down by Olympia defensive back Jayden Dougherty during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Puyallup wide receiver Jordan Dwyer pulls down a pass between Olympia defensive backs Reed Padget (4) and Jayden Dougherty during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Puyallup defensive back Kyler Johnson (right) celebrates his pick six interception with quarterback Luke Holcomb during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game against the Olympia Bears at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Puyallup running back Kyler Johnson pops into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown run to open scoring in Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game against the Olympia Bears at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Puyallup running back Kyler Johnson (left) celebrates with teammate Danny Uluilakepa after his seven-yard touchdown run to open scoring in Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game against the Olympia Bears at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Puyallup defensive back Kyler Johnson (center) celebrates his pick six interception with lineman Farihn Rivera (75) during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game against the Olympia Bears at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia punt blocker Nico Bikongnyuy is held down by Puyallup rusher Jaiden Tapec during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia quarterback Nathan Hermann is sacked by Puyallup linebacker Isaac Clark during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia wide receiver Peter Lang (3) battles Puyallup defensive back Marquel Thomas and Isaiah Dickerson (1) for a pass during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia wide receiver Jack Olsen breaks loose up the sideline during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game against the Puyallup Vikings at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia wide receiver Jack Olsen fights off Puyallup defensive back Marquel Thomas during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia wide receiver Will Anderson (28) pulls down a pass in front of Puyallup defensive back Sermon Wilson and Marquel Thomas (10) during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia wide receiver Will Anderson (28) pulls down a pass in front of Puyallup defensive back Sermon Wilson during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Puyallup wide receiver Jordan Dwyer pulls down a touchdown pass in front of Olympia defensive back Reed Padget during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Puyallup wide receiver Angel Sanches pulls in a pass during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game against the Olympia Bears at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia wide receiver Will Anderson races for a touchdown in front of Puyallup defensive back Isaiah Dickerson on the Bears’ first play from scrimmage during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia wide receiver Will Anderson juggles a pass reception during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game against the Puyallup Vikings at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia quarterback Nathan Hermann fires a pass during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game against the Puyallup Vikings at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia quarterback Nathan Hermann takes a hard shot a from Puyallup linebacker Isaac Clark during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game against the Puyallup Vikings at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia wide receiver Will Anderson juggles a pass in the end zone in front of Puyallup defensive back Charm Pomma during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Olympia wide receiver Peter Lang (3) battles Puyallup defensive back Marquel Thomas and Isaiah Dickerson for a pass during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Puyallup wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (21) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Jaiden Tapec during Friday night’s 4A SPSL football game against the Olympia Bears at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Oct. 11, 2019.
