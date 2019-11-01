River Ridge vs Highline Football

River Ridge running back Michael Paje fights off Highline linebacker Daniel Voung during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Highline wide receiver Kelvin Adu can’t get a handle on a reception attempt in front of River Ridge defensive back Sean Brost during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
Highline wide receiver Kyle Gran is upened by River Ridge defenders Jonathon Mapu and Sean Brost (11) during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
River Ridge wide receiver Dontae Owens pulls in a 33-yard touchdown pass during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game against Highline at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
River Ridge wide receiver Dontae Owens walks into the end zone after pulling down a 33-yard touchdown pass during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game against Highline at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
River Ridge safety Peniamina Mapu (38) breaks up a pass between Highline receivers Daniel Voung (17) and Malakai Carter during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019. The tipped ball was intercepted by River Ridge’s Sean Brost.
River Ridge cornerback Dontae Owens (center) breaks up a pass intended for Highline wide receiver Kelvin Adu during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
Highline quarterback Riley Piper gets rid of the ball under blitzing pressure from River Ridge linebacker Keianu Trinidad during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
River Ridge cornerback Jonathon Mapu (9) and safety Peniamina Mapu break up a pass between Highline receivers Daniel Voung (17) and Malakai Carter during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019. The tipped ball was intercepted by River Ridge’s Sean Brost.
River Ridge running back Jonathon Mapu finds room in the Highline defense during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
Highline wide receiver Kelvin Adu is wrestled down by River Ridge safety Paniamina Mapu during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
Highline wide receiver Kelvin Adu is wrestled down by River Ridge safety Paniamina Mapu during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
Highline wide receiver Jose Gonzalez is wrapped up by River Ridge defenders Kaden Rodriguez (top) and Keianu Trinidad during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
River Ridge cornerback Sean Brost (11) breaks up field alongside teammates Keianu Trinidad (25) and Jonathon Mapu after intercepting a Highline pass during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
Highline quarterback Riley Poper is pressured by River Ridge linebacker Kaden Rodriguez during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
River Ridge cornerback Sean Brost sprints up field after making an interception of a Highline pass during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
River Ridge running back Micheal Paje pops into the end zone ahead of Highline defenders Austin Birchfield (23) and Jose Gonzalez for a 10-yard touchdown run during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019.
