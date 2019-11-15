Tumwater vs Franklin Pierce Football

Tumwater running back Dylan Paine breaks away from Franklin Pierce defender Delaquan Wood during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater defenders pile on Franklin Pierce running back Delaquan Wood during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tumwater quarterback Cody Whalen fires a pass during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs against Franklin Pierce at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tumwater wide receiver Austin Terry (36) battles Franklin Pierce defensive back Aaron Swain for a pass in the end zone during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019. Swain was flagged for pass interference on the play.
Tumwater wide receiver Danny Goodburn pulls donw a pass during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs against Franklin Pierce at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tumwater running back Hunter Baker pops into the end zone for a touchdown past Franklin Pierce defender Delaquan Wood during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tumwater tight end Austin Terry pulls in a pass in front of Franklin Pierce defensive back Aaron Swain during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tumwater defensive end Ryan Otton returns an interception during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs against Franklin Pierce at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Franklin Pierce wide receiver Aaron Swain (4) has a pass batted away by Tumwater defensive back Dylan Paine during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Franklin Pierce quarterback Claudell Quinland rolls out on a pass in front of Tumwater defensive end Cooper Wall during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Franklin Pierce wide receiver Aaron Swain pulls down a pass between Tumwater defenders Max Henry (55) and Ty Gilliland during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Franklin Pierce quarterback Claudell Quinland loses the football under pressure from Tumwater defenders Max Henry and Ryan Otton (10) during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs against Tumwater at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Franklin Pierce quarterback Claudell Quinland tosses a pass under pressure from Tumwater defenders Cooper Wall (81) and Ty Gilliland during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tumwater running back Jaylen Clay follows blocker Turner Allen during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs against Franklin Pierce at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tumwater quarterback Cody Whalen takes the snap during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs against Franklin Pierce at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tumwater running back Dylan Paine weaves around a Franklin Pierce defender and teammates Jaylen Clay and Austin Terry (36) during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tumwater running back Jaylen Clay follows blockers Hunter Baker (16) and Max Henry during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs against Franklin Pierce at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
Tumwater quarterback Cody Whalen scrambles during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs against Franklin Pierce at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019.
