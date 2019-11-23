Graham-Kapowsin’s final drive falls short in 30-27 state quarterfinal loss to Bothell

After Bothell kicker Charlie Shulkin drilled a 40-yard field goal to give the Cougars a 30-27 lead with under two minutes in the fourth quarter of a Class 4A state quarterfinal matchup against Graham-Kapowsin at Art Crate Field on Saturday afternoon, the fourth-seeded Eagles had one more chance to drive down the field to win the game against the fifth-ranked Cougars.

Graham-Kapowsin started the drive with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining on the final drive, from its own 27-yard line, and marched down all the way to the Bothell 8-yard line, with 20.7 seconds left in the game.

Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Nate Thomas had connected with receiver Eython Daugherty three times on the final drive, twice with Malaki Roberson and once with Trevor Merck to put the Eagles in prime position to score and win the game.

Facing a 3rd and 6 from the Bothell 8-yard line, Thomas took off running up the middle when a Bothell defender knocked the ball loose and the Cougars (10-2) recovered to hold off the Eagles and win the game, 30-27, ending Graham-Kapowsin’s (11-1) previously undefeated season in the state quarterfinal round.

“We had 100 percent faith (we were going to score and win the game),” Daugherty said. “I thought we were going to get in. It just sucks how it ended.”

There were no hard feelings for Thomas, a beloved player on the team and senior leader who put together an impressive campaign in his first and only season as the team’s starting quarterback, taking over for current UW QB and four-year starter Dylan Morris.

“I still love him, no matter what happens,” Daugherty said. “Even if he did fumble, he’s still one of the best QB’s in this state right now. I love him.”

Graham-Kapowsin coach Eric Kurle said it came down to Bothell making a couple plays in big moments down the stretch, including the 40-yard field goal, which had enough leg to go in from at least 50 yards out.

“It’s disappointing,” Kurle said. “I thought Nate and the receivers those guys brought it down the field and we had a chance to win it. Things happen. They made a play. They had a clutch field goal before that. We move it down there and have a chance but plays happen, that’s football. We had faith. We had a guy open. It was the right call. Things happen, the guy off the edge came and made a play.”

Graham-Kapowsin jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter behind two one-yard touchdown runs from Jonas Waugh, set up by explosive runs from Malaki Roberson, who had a phenomenal game for the Eagles.

Roberson caught seven passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing five times for 102 yards. He even completed a 6-yard pass for Graham-Kapowsin.

“He was electric,” Kurle said. “He made some plays in every aspect from running the ball, catching it, even at some quarterback, throwing it. Whatever he can do. He’s a special, special player.”

Bothell responded quickly, with quarterback Andrew Sirmon hitting senior receiver Jordyn Turner for two scores to tie the score going into half, including an 84-yard pass on a flea-flicker play immediately after Graham-Kapowsin had taken a 14-0 lead.

Sirmon finished 19-of-27 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the win and Turner was his go-to target, hauling in seven catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars.

Holding penalties proved costly down the stretch, stalling several Graham-Kapowsin drives in the fourth quarter. But with the game on the line with under two minutes to go, the Eagles showed plenty of fight, marching down the field before the game-ending fumble.

“They didn’t give up when we down by three and we made a two-minute drive,” Kurle said. “We didn’t get it done there — things happen — but they battled back from everything and played hard all year. Everything they’ve done, this group of seniors and the younger kids have jumped on their backs and followed them.”

BOX SCORE

No. 5 Bothell 0 14 7 9 — 30

No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin 0 14 13 0 — 27

GK — Waugh 1 yd run (Degollado kick)

GK — Waugh 1 yd run (Degollado kick)

B — Turner 84 yd pass from Andrew Sirmon (Shulkin kick)

B — Turner 2 yd pass from Andrew Sirmon (Shulkin kick)

B — Evan Berry 4 yd pass from Andrew Sirmon (Shulkin kick)

GK — Malaki Roberson 80 yd pass from Nate Thomas (Degollado kick)

GK — Malaki Roberson 30 yd pass form Nate Thomas (PAT blocked)

B — Christian Lee Galvan 2 yd run (Missed PAT)

B — Charlie Shulkin 40 yd field goal

Individual statistics

Passing

GK — Thomas 15-21-1-245; Roberson 1-3-6

B — Sirmon 19-27-183

Rushing

GK — Roberson 5-102; Johnson 8-67; Waugh 5-11; Kelley Jr. 5-9; Va’a Hansen 1-5; Thomas 7-(-6)

B — Lee Galvan 17-58; Fisherkeller 3-8; Tevaga 3-0; Sirmon 7-(-18)

Receiving

GK — Roberson 7-166; Daugherty 7-60; Merck 1-13

B — Turner 7-166; Berry 7-72; Tucker 2-27; Lee Galvan 2-10; Bickhaus 1-10