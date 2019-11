High School Sports Highlights: Lincoln routs Marysville-Pilchuck to punch ticket to 3A state semifinals November 23, 2019 08:24 PM

No. 3 Lincoln High School pulled away from No. 6 Marysville-Pilchuck, 56-21, in a Class 3A state quarterfinals game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash.