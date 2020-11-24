2020-21: Top 15 high school boys basketball players in South Sound area of Washington state

While the high school basketball season has been pushed to the spring by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association as coronavirus case counts continue to surge in Pierce and King counties and around the state, we’re still talking about high school sports here at The News Tribune.

The South Sound is one of the most talent-laden areas for prep basketball in the state, producing top-tier players who go on to the next level year after year. We covered plenty of games in 2019, writing about rising stars, winning programs, underdog stories and more. With all we’ve seen, in addition to talking with coaches around the area, these are The News Tribune’s Top 15 high school basketball players in the South Sound ahead of the 2021 season, presented in alphabetical order.

Mount Tahoma's Asjon Anderson

ASJON ANDERSON

Mount Tahoma

Guard, 5-11, jr.

The focal point of the T-Birds’ revival last season, Anderson led Mount Tahoma to a state tournament regional round appearance for the first time since 2006. Second-team TNT All-Area selection averaged 18 points, four assists and four steals per game in his sophomore season. First-team Class 3A Pierce County League selection averaged 25 points in the West Central III/Southwest bi-district tournament. A lethal scorer who had a knack for hitting big shots in high-pressure situations for Jason Townsend’s squad.

Auburn's Maleek Arington

MALEEK ARINGTON

Auburn

Guard, 6-0, jr.

Auburn won’t be flying under anyone’s radar this season after a talented young group of players brought the Trojans into the spotlight. Arington is perhaps the most promising of the bunch; the 6-foot guard was the area’s premiere facilitator, leading the Class 4A North Puget Sound League’s Olympic Division with 6.5 assists per game. Arington shot 40 percent from 3-point range last season and averaged 13 points per game. First-team NPSL 4A Olympic selection, leading Auburn to a 23-7 record. TNT 2020 All-Area first-team selection holds an offer from Washington State.

Auburn's Trevon Blassingame

TREVON BLASSINGAME

Auburn

Wing, 6-5, jr.

Alongside Arington, Blassingame was another first-team all-league selection as a sophomore in the 4A NPSL Olympic Division. He averaged 13 points, 6.7 rebounds and two assists per game for the Conquerors.

Puyallup's Cobi Campbell

COBI CAMPBELL

Puyallup

Guard, 6-2, sr.

The lefty shooter was a first-team SPSL 4A selection as a junior, leading the Vikings to the league title. He averaged 19.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Puyallup, leading the team in scoring, assists and steals and to a berth in the West Central III/Southwest bi-district tournament. He shot 41 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range.

Wilson's Jackson Dorsey

JACKSON DORSEY

Wilson

Forward, 6-6, sr.

Wilson coach Mike Cocke says Dorsey has ‘pogo stick’ bounce. Watch the 6-foot-6 forward throw down a two-handed jam with ease, and that athleticism becomes immediately apparent. Coming off a knee injury during his sophomore season, Dorsey returned to full strength his junior year and got stronger as the year wore on. He averaged 10 points, nine rebounds and one block per game for Wilson last season.

White River's Wyatt Glissmeyer

WYATT GLISSMEYER

White River

Guard/forward, 6-4, sr.

There might not be a more intriguing player in Class 2A than Glissmeyer. A first-team 2A SPSL East selection as a junior, the 6-foot-4 forward posted highlight-reel dunks during his junior year, gliding through the key and often playing above the rim. Expect a big season for Glissmeyer in 2021 as the Hornets look to defend their league title.

Olympia's Jackson Grant

JACKSON GRANT

Olympia

Center, 6-10, sr.

The UW signee was The News Tribune and The Olympian’s 2020 All-Area Player of the Year during his junior season, leading the Bears to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament, its best finish since 2011. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds for Olympia. Grant was also named the Class 4A South Puget Sound League MVP.

BROOKLYN HICKS

Timberline

Guard, 6-2, soph.

The 6-foot-2 guard orchestrated an impressive season turnaround for the Blazers, who lost their first 10 games of the season, before winning eight of the last 14 games. A first-team all-league selection in the 3A South Sound Conference and first-team selection to The Olympian’s 2020 All-Area team, Hicks averaged 17 points, six rebounds and five assists in his first high school season.

Life Christian's Omari Maulana

OMARI MAULANA

Life Christian

Guard, 6-1, sr.

Small school, big game for the 6-foot-1 guard, the focal point of Life Christian’s 23-4 squad, which advanced to the Class 2B state championship game. Maulana, who plays his AAU ball with Olympia’s Jackson Grant, averaged 23 points for the Eagles and is one of Tacoma’s best basketball players, regardless of classification. He was named to The News Tribune’s 2020 All-Area first-team.

Wilson's Cayden McDaniel

CAYDEN MCDANIEL

Wilson

Guard, 6-2, soph.

McDaniel was one of the state’s best freshmen last year on one of the state’s best Class 3A teams. While he had the luxury of easing his way into playing time, given Wilson’s deep and veteran roster, expect McDaniel to take a big step forward in both minutes and stats this year. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Rams as a freshman.

IYZIK PAM

Kentwood

Guard, 6-1, sr.

Coaches in the Class 4A North Puget Sound League’s Cascade Division all say the same thing: Very few defenders can stay in front of Pam, a lightning quick 6-foot-1 guard. Averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assist, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Conquerors last season. First-team 4A NPSL Cascade selection as a junior.

TYCE PAULSEN

Curtis

Guard, 6-2, soph.

Curtis coach Tim Kelly believes Paulsen might be the first in the Class 4A South Puget Sound League to ever be a first-team all-league selection as a freshmen. For the Vikings, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals, shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37 percent from behind the arc in his first high school season.

Lincoln's Julien Simon

JULIEN SIMON

Lincoln

Forward, 6-2, sr.

He won’t be around for his senior basketball season, if it’s played this spring, as Simon announced recently that he plans to enroll early at USC, where he’ll be playing on a football scholarship. But as of now, Simon is still one of the area’s best basketball players, despite football being his sport at the next level. Simply, the junior was a load last year, physically dominating defenders and bullying his way to the hoop.

Sumner's Champ Spencer

CHAMP SPENCER

Sumner

Forward, 6-7, sr.

Alongside center Nathan Voliva, Spencer is the top returner for a Spartans squad that advanced to the Class 4A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome last season. The 6-foot-7 forward has a smooth mid-range game and can hit shots all over the floor. Second-team 4A SPSL selection as a junior averaged 14 points, six rebounds and two assists for Sumner.

Gig Harbor's Zach Toglia

ZACH TOGLIA

Gig Harbor

Forward, 6-2, sr.

The 6-foot-2 forward is a Utah baseball commit and the younger brother of Michael, who was drafted in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft by the Colorado Rockies. But on the hardwood, he was one of the best Class 3A players in the area last season. First-team selection in the 3A South Sound Conference led the Tides to a 17-3 record and the league title, averaging 11.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.