Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (Feb. 15 to Feb. 20)

Peninsula’s Landon Sims celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter. The Peninsula Seahawks played the Gig Harbor Tides in the annual Fishbowl rivalry game at Roy Anderson field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Feb. 15 to Feb. 20). Voting will remain open until Wednesday, Feb. 24 at noon.

Want to nominate a student-athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT preps reporter Jon Manley with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the week. Nominations must be submitted by Sunday at 5 p.m.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Ziere Ford, Puyallup: The junior running back ran all over Bethel, rushing for 186 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, along with a touchdown reception in a 46-18 win for the Vikings.

Leo Pulalasi, Lakes: Sophomore running back and linebacker had 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss, a pass deflection and a forced fumble. On offense, he had 69 yards rushing and a touchdown on five carries in a 34-6 win over Bonney Lake.

Trishion Sullivan, Spanaway Lake: Junior defensive end had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two passes deflected in the Sentinels’ 34-7 upset win over Lincoln.

Jonas Waugh, Graham-Kapowsin: Senior running back and linebacker ran for three touchdowns in 27-0 win over Bellarmine Prep. Also had two sacks on defense.

Landon Sims, Peninsula: Senior running back rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns in Seahawks’ 36-12 Fish Bowl win over crosstown rival Gig Harbor.

Nathan Tvedt, Emerald Ridge: Running back rushed 17 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns in 46-0 win over Rogers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Railee Hutton, Wilson: Freshman forward scored one goal on Tuesday against Spanaway Lake and four on Thursday against Mount Tahoma.

Rebecca Garrison, Sumner: Senior forward scored three goals in 3-1 win against Bellarmine, and scored a goal and had an assist in 3-0 win over Curtis.

Samantha Huber, Gig Harbor: Sophomore forward scores a goal against Curtis on Tuesday and two goals and an assist against Rogers on Thursday.

Phoenix Schumacher, Lakes: Junior midfielder had four goals and three assists in 10-0 win over Mount Tahoma on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Kim Tercero, Cascade Christian: Junior setter had 24 aces, four kills and 12 assists in 3-0 win over Vashon Island on Friday.

Grace Wesenberg, Emerald Ridge: Freshman outside hitter, in her first start in high school, had two aces, a block. Had a .470 hitting percentage with 17 kills.

Silke Constant, Bonney Lake: Senior outside hitter had six aces, nine kills, 16 digs and two assists against Wilson on Thursday.

Noe McGivern, Spanaway Lake: Senior led the team with 17 kills, seven aces and 3.89 hitting percentage and 12 digs against Mount Tahoma on Tuesday. On Thursday against Lakes, had 19 kills and 18 digs.