High School Sports Highlights: Graham-Kapowsin tops Sumner to secure second consecutive undefeated 4A SPSL title March 25, 2021 01:18 PM

Graham-Kapowsin topped Sumner, 34-14, in the 4A SPSL season finale for both programs on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner, Wash.