Puyallup softball tops Peninsula for 4A SPSL title, coach Tony Batinovich wraps up storied career with win

Puyallup High School sophomore Isabelle Welch throws a pitch during the 4A SPSL championship game against Peninsula on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Curtis High School in University Place, Wash. The Vikings won, 8-5. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Tony Batinovich reached into the past for a classic as he looked to motivate his Puyallup High School Vikings leading into the Class 4A South Puget Sound League softball tournament this weekend.

“In 2014, the year we won the state title, we asked the girls then, ‘Why not us?’ ” Batinovich said. “So, I asked this group the same thing. Why not us? Can we win three in a row?”

On Saturday afternoon at Curtis High School, the Vikings answered their coach with a resounding, “Yes.”

Puyallup’s offense erupted for eight runs early and held on as Peninsula mounted a late-game comeback before the Vikings eventually took an 8-5 victory over the Seahawks in the league championship game.

It was the 10th league title for Batinovich and the Vikings, and it becomes the coach’s last. Batinovich, the only coach in program history, has stepped down as coach after 29 seasons. The longtime Puyallup mentor earlier this year led his Vikings volleyball team to an undefeated season and the 4A SPSL title in that sport, too.

“This is kinda sweet,” Batinovich said. “It’s my last game as a head coach. Is there any better way to go out that winning a title with a group of kids you admire? That’s storybook right there.”

Puyallup beat South Kitsap in its first-round game on Friday, then edged Sumner, 2-1, on Saturday morning in the semifinals. The Seahawks advanced to the championship game with a 3-1 semifinals victory over league power Olympia.

Peninsula continued its nice run from earlier against the Bears right into the first inning against the Vikings.

After dispatching Puyallup 1-2-3 in the top half of the first, the Seahawks touched Vikings starter Isabelle Welch for a run in the bottom of the inning. Peninsula hit four balls hard, got two hits and leadoff hitter Emily Barry scored on a two-out, RBI single from Malia Coit for the early 1-0 lead.

The advantage was short-lived, however.

Samantha Bland led off the Puyallup second with a single. That ignited a four-run outburst on five hits, aided by one error, that put the Vikings in front for good, 4-1.

It was the first of three straight innings where Bland started Puyallup rallies.

With one out in the third, the junior crushed a line drive, solo home run that got things going again. Lauryn Krick and Taryn Takayoshi followed with a double and single, and both eventually scored, as Puyallup extended its lead to 7-1.

Then with two outs in the fourth, Bland drew a walk. A wild pitch moved her into scoring position at second base, and Krick drove her home with an RBI single.

Bland finished having gone 2-for-3 at the plate with that walk, an RBI and three runs scored.

“I’m just really proud to be on this team,” Bland said. “This means everything. We have no seniors, so this really was kind of a developmental year. We’re all going to be back.”

Well, all but their coach.

Leading 8-1, Puyallup did have to endure the comeback.

Peninsula scored twice in the fourth, then Aislinn O’Reilly hit a two-run homerun in the fifth that got the Seahawks back to 8-5. The score stayed that way into the bottom of the seventh, when Peninsula manufactured a last effort to tie or even win this one.

Alli Kinball, O’Reilly and Coit hit consecutive singles with one out against Welch. But with the bases loaded, Puyallup’s sophomore starter struck out Hailey Ruckle and Glory Eastabrook swinging to end the threat and the game.

In doing so, Welch struck out the side in the seventh and finished with 10 strikeouts for the game.

“We had no business winning this thing,” Batinovich said. “I think the key was getting ahead early today. We don’t usually give our pitchers that kind of lead. And hey, anything can happen in a COVID year — Puyallup Viks, SPSL league champs.”