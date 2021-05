High School Sports Rogers guard Allyson Pettit recaps win over Emerald Ridge on new Washington State Fair courts May 12, 2021 11:15 PM

Rogers guard Allyson Pettit recaps a 56-46 win over crosstown rival Emerald Ridge in a 4A SPSL contest on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash.