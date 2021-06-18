Tumwater’s three-star tight end adds sparkle to Boise State’s 2022 recruiting class

Tight end Austin Terry committed to Boise State on Friday. He’s the fourth member of the Broncos’ 2022 recruiting class.

The Boise State football team picked up a verbal commitment from Tumwater tight end Austin Terry on Friday. He’s the fourth member of the Broncos’ 2022 recruiting class and the third who resides on offense.

Terry announced his commitment Friday afternoon on Twitter. He confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that he plans to enroll early and will be on campus by January 2022.

“Looking at their plan for me, they had everything broken down from the day I step on campus,” Terry said. “Getting the chance to play early in that offense, it was a spot I felt like I could do really well in.”

Quarterback Katin Houser was the first player to commit to new coach Andy Avalos’ first class since returning to his alma mater. Offensive tackle Kage Casey joined last week, just two days after cornerback Dionte Thornton gave the Broncos his verbal.

Terry is a three-star prospect out of Tumwater High in Washington, and he’s the No. 10 overall recruit in the state, according to 247Sports’ composite ratings. He also has scholarship offers from UCLA, Tennessee, California, Nebraska, Arizona and Mountain West programs Air Force, San Diego State, Nevada and UNLV.

He visited Boise State on June 5. It was his first visit to a college campus since the NCAA’s dead period ended on June 1, and he said it was an eye-opener.

“The Zoom calls and phone calls were great. We had to make it work given the situation,” Terry said. “But being able to get out and meet people face to face and get that in-person feeling, it was a huge relief.”

Terry also took a trip to Arizona last weekend and visited UCLA in January. The Bruins are one of several schools recruiting him as a defensive end.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound native of Olympia, Washington, primarily played defensive end until he got to high school and realized he was more of a natural fit at tight end, which is where he’ll begin his Boise State career.

Playing in a Wing-T offense at Tumwater, he didn’t fill the stat sheet with catches. The Thunderbirds threw the ball just two or three times most games, but he feels like he has a leg up on the competition in college because of how much he was required to block in the run-heavy scheme.

“When we did throw it, the tight ends were the primary targets,” Terry said. “Being a tight end in the Wing-T, you get to develop your blocking in a huge way or you won’t see the field. Going to the next level already knowing how to block will be huge.”

Terry is coming out of an extremely successful high school program. Tumwater has won two state titles in the four years that he’s been on the team, and the Thunderbirds are expected to compete for another one this fall. Tumwater lists seven state championships on its Twitter page, dating back to 1987.

“It’s a huge culture thing at Tumwater,” he said “and the tradition and expectations have grown every year.”

He’s joining a college program that is also built on lofty expectations. Boise State has been to the Mountain West championship game in each of the past four seasons and won two titles (2017 and 2019).

Former quarterback Riley Smith is expected to replace John Bates as Boise State’s top tight end this season. Bates was picked in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.

Redshirt junior Tyneil Hopper is the favorite to be Smith’s top backup this fall, and the Broncos have signed three tight ends in the past two classes: Idaho native Austin Bolt and Minnesota product Russell Corrigan in the 2020 class, and Matthew Lauter in 2021.

Boise State 2022 recruiting class

QB Katin Houser, 6-3, 200, St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, California)

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)