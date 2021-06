High school girls basketball: Spring 2021 all-league teams in the South Sound

Lincoln’s Kristol Ayson leads a fast break as the Lady Abes rout the Wilson Rams, 85-46, in a crosstown rivalry game on their home court in Tacoma on Friday, May 21, 2021. dperine@thenewstribune.com

All-league girls basketball teams in the South Sound for the 2021 spring season, as chosen by coaches.

Note: More leagues will be added as The News Tribune receives them.

Sumner High School forward Alyson Deaver dribbles during the 4A SPSL girls basketball championship game against Bellarmine Prep on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash. Lauren Smith lsmith@thenewstribune.com

4A SPSL North

Most valuable player: Alyson Deaver, Sumner, jr.

Coach of the year: Brett McDaniel, Sumner

Sportsmanship: Gig Harbor

FIRST TEAM

Piper Bauer, Peninsula, sr.

Catelyn Deaver, Sumner, jr.

Bailey Young, Gig Harbor, soph.

Taylor Schwab, Gig Harbor, fr.

Linsey Lovrovich, Peninsula, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Lainee Houilloian, Sumner, fr.

Rowan Cusack, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

Riley Cusack, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

Shawnacee Davis, Curtis, sr.

Areeza Amian, South Kitsap, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bellarmine Prep — Kiara Stone, fr.; Taylor Teeple, soph.; Delaney Rettko, sr.

Gig Harbor — Olivia Paul, soph.

Peninsula — Riley Redal, jr.

South Kitsap — Aly Loudermilk, soph.; Kamdyn Hagerty, fr.; Kirstin Prudhomme, soph.

Sumner — Karina McMillan, sr.; Kaylee Cooper, jr.

Rogers’ Allyson Pettit puts up a jumper in front of Emerald Ridge defender Promise Reams during the opening night of high school basketball on the arena courts at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup, Washington, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Rogers won the game, 56-46. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

4A SPSL South

Co-most valuable players: Allison Pettit, Rogers, sr.; Esmeralda Morales, Bethel, sr.

Coach of the year: Amy Looker, Rogers

Sportsmanship: Puyallup

FIRST TEAM

Monique Carter, Emerald Ridge, soph.

Jenai Ancheta, Rogers, jr.

Payton Worley, Puyallup, sr.

Kali Haizlip, Emerald Ridge, jr.

Maya Barnett, Emerald Ridge, soph.

SECOND TEAM

Ava Wolin, Olympia, jr.

Marecia Barnett, Emerald Ridge, soph.

Cassie Force, Rogers, sr.

Hailey Meyer, Puyallup, jr.

Naomi Hotchkiss, Puyallup, soph.

Foia Pula, Bethel

HONORABLE MENTION

Emerald Ridge — Alina Sapilak, soph.

Graham-Kapowsin — Naomi Senato, fr.

Olympia — Claudia Horton, jr.; Hannah Berschauer, soph.

Rogers — Karinna Tel, jr.; Alexa Caufield, jr.

Wilson’s Jocelyn Wyatt brings the ball upcourt against Lincoln’s Simani Thomas. The Lady Abes routed the Wilson Rams, 85-46, in a crosstown rivalry game on their home court in Tacoma on Friday, May 21, 2021. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

3A PCL

Most valuable player: Kristol Ayson, Lincoln, sr.

Offensive player of the year: Joclyen Wyatt, Wilson, sr.

Defensive players of the year: Jaleigha Robinson, Lincoln, fr.; Kristol Ayson, Lincoln, sr.; Ciona Wells, Lincoln, fr.

Coach of the year: Kim Peters, Bonney Lake

Sportsmanship: Stadium, Bonney Lake and Lakes

FIRST TEAM

Jazmyn Shipp, Bonney Lake, fr.

Joclyen Wyatt, Wilson, sr.

Sharayah Johnson, Lincoln, sr.

Malani Warren, Lincoln, soph.

Jaleigha Robinson, Lincoln, fr.

SECOND TEAM

Divina Williams, Lakes, fr.

Mariah Preston, Bonney Lake, soph.

Aaliyah Walker, Wilson, sr.

Ciona Wells, Lincoln, fr.

Brooke Mansfield, Bonney Lake, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bonney Lake — Evin Elias, fr.

Lakes — Jasmine James, soph.; Melila Pulalasi, fr.

Spanaway Lake — Atreonia Garner, soph.; Alexis Willis, soph.

Stadium — Avionna Caldwell, fr.

Wilson — DeAndrea Woods-Singleton, Wilson, fr.

3A SSC

Most valuable player: Bayleigh Harder, Yelm, sr.

Coach of the year: Russ Riches, Yelm

FIRST TEAM

JoAnn Flynn, River Ridge, jr.

Kendall Hooper, Capital, sr.

My’Kel Jones, Yelm, sr.

Jasmine Randall, Timberline, soph.

JacklynAnn Reid, North Thurston, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Tay Birdtail, North Thurston, jr.

Jojo Carter, Timberline, sr.

Kora Landers, Capital, fr.

Azaria Landry, Timberline, soph.

Lilli Williams, Yelm, fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Capital — Amelia Grimsted, sr.

River Ridge — Dijonay Coleman, jr.

Yelm — Henlee Sherman, fr.