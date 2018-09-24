Last home game in Rangers uniform? Adrian Beltre tips cap to crowd

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre exited Sunday's game to a tribute video and standing ovation. It may mark his last home game in a Rangers uniform.
