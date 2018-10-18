Astros, Red Sox talk about fan interference call in game four of the ALCS
Houston Astros Manager A.J. Hinch, Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora and outfielder Mookie Betts talk about the fan interference call in the bottom of the first inning in game four of the 2018 American League Championship Series.
Mariners closer Edwin Diaz saved his 57 game and earned his 300th career strikeout in a 4-1 win over the Rangers. Only one closer in MLB history has more saves than Diaz in a season, and that was Francisco Rodriguez in 2008 with 62 saves.
James Paxton allowed one run in six innings with nine strikeouts in his final start of the 2018 season for the Mariners. He talks about what he’s hoping to build off of from this into what he hopes is an elite 2019.
Felix Hernandez discusses the final start of his career-worst season on the mound for the Seattle Mariners, finishing with a 5.55 ERA and he talks about the adjustments he’ll need to make this offseason.
Mariners catcher Chris Herrmann entered as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 11th and hit a walk-off two-run home run in a 10-8 win over the Athletics on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
James Paxton starts for Mariners against Athletics and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings. He talks about being couch-ridden for three days and the frustration of watching Oakland celebrate a playoff berth.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run after a walk, stolen base and two incredible slides on the bases, and then dived for the final out in a 3-2 Mariners win over the Yankees. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners closer Edwin Diaz earned his fourth American League reliever of the month honor this season with his play in August that brought his major-league save total to 51 with a month to play. Should he get Cy Young consideration?
Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez allowed one run and two hits to earn the win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday with 5 1/3 innings pitched. He's allowed one run or fewer in four of his five starts off the DL.