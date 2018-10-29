Boston Red Sox clinch World Series victory behind Steve Pearce’s heroics

The Boston Red Sox won the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers behind two home runs from series MVP Steve Pearce. The Red Sox won Game 5, 5-1, to capture the franchise's fourth championship in the last 15 seasons.
