Padres expect a lot of Garrett Richards, including him helping out this season

The Padres almost certainly will have the youngest starting rotation in the majors this spring.
It is conceivable they begin the season with two rookies, two pitchers in their second season and an old man who has made eight big-league starts. (The old man is 27 and will bring the average age of the rotation up to a little older than 24.)
Watching it all, doing what he can but not throwing a single pitch in a game, will be Garrett Richards, whose 115 major league starts are just less than half the total of every other pitcher (20 of them) in Padres camp.
"This is definitely not common," Richards said of his situation. "But I'm excited about the new opportunity. I'm excited to see these young kids play."
In an organization with a future that seems bright in large part because of all the young pitching expected to ascend from the minor leagues over the next few seasons, Richards is among the arms the Padres believe will make them considerably better ... in 2020.
He just has been old enough to legally drink alcohol for almost a decade – about a decade after the births of top pitching prospects MacKenzie Gore and Adrian Morejon, who are still not old enough to legally drink.
Richards, who will turn 31 in May, was signed to a two-year, $15.5 million contract in November, a little more than four months after he underwent Tommy John surgery. The deal includes a $7 million salary this season – more than twice what this year's projected Opening Day rotation will make – because the Padres are so excited about what he can do for them next season.
"Hopefully we have another guy that can be a one-, two-, three-type starter," general manger A.J. Preller said.
Richards, who was throwing 96-mph fastballs less than a month before Tommy John surgery, has the kind of arsenal that made him the Angels' Opening Day starter in 2016 and '18.
To be what the Padres expect, he will need to rediscover at nearly 32 what he was doing at 27.
From 2014-15, Richards threw the 14th-most innings in the American League (376) and ranked seventh in ERA (3.18), eighth in Fielding Independent Pitching (3.30) and ninth in walks and hits per innings pitched (1.15) among those who threw at least 300 innings.
That was with missing the final five weeks of '14 and first week-and-a-half of '15 due to a torn left patellar tendon.
He missed most of '16 with a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, for which he received stem-cell treatments rather than undergoing Tommy John. In 2017, a biceps injury limited him to one start in April and five in September with none in between. Then came last summer's surgery.
Even in those three injury-plagued seasons, he posted a 3.05 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 28 starts (1382/3 innings).
"The last few years stuff-wise," Preller said, "he's been one of the best pitchers in the American League."
Richards, for the record, doesn't rule out a return this season, however unlikely.
"If I'm healthy and everything feels good and I feel like I can help the team win and do it without getting hurt, I'm totally down with that," he said. "We'll see how the summer goes. There's a lot of throwing to do before that happens. But the way I feel now, I don't think that's out of the question."
With their high expectations for him, the Padres are eyeing next year.
They do plan on welcoming back Dinelson Lamet midsummer. The right-hander had his Tommy John surgery a little more than three months before Richards had his. Lamet is throwing his fastball and change-up off a mound and has thrown his slider on flat ground.
Richards, coming up on the nine-month mark since surgery, has been throwing at 105 feet with the hope to get to 120 in the coming days. The next step should be throwing off a mound, though that exact timetable isn't known and Richards doesn't want to know.
"I've told them I don't want to look at the program," he said. "I just want to take it a day at a time. That way I don't have to look in the future. I just handle whatever is given to me today, and tomorrow is another day."
He has had time to get a handle on the reality of this process – where he will spend time with the team this season, be a part of it while not being a part of it. Any player who has endured a lengthy rehab will say that is the worst part of being injured.
"The last couple years have been what they are," Richards said. "Going through my knee first kind of made this process a little easier. I can understand the ups and down of rehab. You're going to have some good days, some bad days. You're going to have stuff you're going to have to work through. It's just a grind. It's just staying positive and not getting caught up in the dark, down times. You have to think about getting back out there and take it one day at a time."
He is buoyed by seeing what he gets to join.
"Stepping in here and seeing all these guys and the personalities of everybody, it's exciting," he said. "I'm excited to be part of this wave moving forward."
He wants to be an active part of 2019.
And that is another element of his acquisition. While he will spend time with other rehabbing players at the facility here, Richards is expected to be with the major league club on occasion and provide something they lack.
It has perplexed some around the majors that after committing $30 million a year to Manny Machado, the Padres are going forward with their young rotation.
They acknowledged a part of their reasons for testing the free-agent pitcher market this offseason was the potential benefit of not only adding a quality arm to the rotation but having that pitcher serve as a mentor. It was part of what Clayton Richard and Tyson Ross did last year and is something many teams value and purposefully attempt to institute.
"It's definitely different because you're not able to get out there and participate," Richards said. "But you can still be a resource for some of these younger kids. They're developing their craft. They're going to run into snags along the line. I'll be happy to help them out if they're searching for something. That's going to be an important role for me this year, helping these young guys out."
