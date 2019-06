Baseball ‘Our guys competed their tails off today,’ says M’s manager Scott Servais after Seattle loses to Astros in longest game of season June 07, 2019 07:05 PM

Matt Festa, Seattle’s seventh reliever in a five-hour game, handed out the decisive run in the 14th on a Yuli Gurriel sac fly, and Astros held on in the bottom half for an 8-7 win in the longest game of the season for either club.