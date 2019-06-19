Mariners top Kansas City 8-2 in series final

Daniel Vogelbach celebrates a home run in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Daniel Vogelbach steps on deck as Domingo Santana prepares to bat in the fifth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mallex Smith warms up on deck during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kyle Seager reacts after a hitting a fly ball in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Austin Nola walks back to the dugout after serving as a warm up catcher between innings. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Royals’ Billy Hamilton warms up on deck. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kyle Seager makes a play during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fans lunge for a foul ball in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Royals’ White Merrifield makes a catch in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
J.P. Crawford makes a play in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fans cheer as Daniel Vogelbach hits a home run in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Royals’ Billy Hamilton watches a Domingo Santana home run in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Manager Scott Servais watches the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fans watch the game during the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Dylan Moore reacts after scoring during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Marco Gonzales pitches in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Domingo Santana steps up to the plate in the second inning as J.P. Crawford walks back to the dugout. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mallex Smith is hit in the foot with a pitch in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
J.P. Crawford loses his helmet as he slides into third in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Daniel Vogelbach connects on a pop fly in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
J.P. Crawford warms up on deck in the the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mallex Smith is hit in the foot with a pitch in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales pitches in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A fan dives for a foul ball but misses. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Domingo Santana reacts to a strike three call in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Daniel Vogelbach celebrates a home run in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A beer-salesman makes his way through the crowd during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio makes a catch in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mallex Smith loses his batting helmet as he runs to first on a double in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales pitches in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Domingo Santana celebrates a home run in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Pitcher Cory Gearrin pitches in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Domingo Santana makes a catch in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com