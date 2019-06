Baseball Servais on bullpen’s ongoing struggles: ‘Executing pitches has been an issue’ June 20, 2019 07:32 PM

For the 15th time this season the bullpen was responsible for a late meltdown, with Anthony Bass allowing a two-out single to Alex Gordon in the eighth, and then the two-run, go-ahead homer to Jorge Soler moments later in a 6-4 loss to the Royals.