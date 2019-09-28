Make no mistake: Yankees, Twins helped destroy MLB home run record

Juiced baseballs? Joey Gallo says it’s more about the players than the ball Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo says the reason there are more home runs now is a combination of hitter intent and hard-throwing pitchers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo says the reason there are more home runs now is a combination of hitter intent and hard-throwing pitchers.

The home run hit a home run in 2019.

A new standard for homers hit in season was set this year and it’s not even close. There have been 6,685 homers in the majors, almost 600 more than the previous record of 6,105 set in 2017. That’s not even counting any homers hit Saturday and we still have a full slate of games on Sunday.

Whether the baseball is juiced or the bats are juiced, something has changed.

Six of the top 12 and 12 of the top 50 team homer totals have been set in 2019, including the top four of all-time. The Yankees (305), Twins (303), Astros (283) and Dodgers (277) have all eclipsed the Yankees’ previous league record of 268 last season. Before that, you had to go back to the 1997 Mariners’ long-standing record of 264 homers.

What makes the Yankees’ homer total more amazing is they don’t have anyone with 40 or more homers (yet). Gleyber Torres leads New York with 38 and Gary Sanchez has 34 but not other Yankee has more than 28. But instead of one slugger collecting a mammoth amount, they’ve spread the power around with a MLB-record 14 players with 10 or more homers.

To put the homer barrage this season in perspective, there were more hit in 2019 than from 1900 to 1916 combined.

Only six teams in the league won’t hit at least 200 homers this season. A year ago, the number was 19.