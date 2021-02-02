Pitcher Chris Archer returning to Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Archer is returning to the Rays.

The two-time All-Star pitcher agreed to a one-year deal for $6.5 million, plus some slight incentives, pending completion of a physical.

Archer, 32, missed all of the 2020 season with Pittsburgh after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery but is said to be healthy and ready to start the 2021 season. He also underwent hip and hernia surgery in November 2018.

The right-hander went 54-68 with a 3.69 ERA over parts of seven seasons with the Rays, then was traded to the Pirates in July 2018 in a lopsided deal that landed the Rays outfielder Austin Meadows, pitcher Tyler Glasnow and pitching prospect Shane Baz.

Archer went 6-12 with a 4.92 ERA over 1 1/2 seasons with the Pirates. After he missed the 2020 season, for which he was scheduled to make $9 million, the Pirates declined an $11 million option for 2021, making him a free agent.

The Rays have been looking to add to their rotation after parting with their two top starters, letting Charlie Morton leave as a free-agent (after declining a $15 million option) and trading Blake Snell to the Padres.

Among other pursuits, they finished second in the bidding for free agent Corey Kluber, who signed an $11 million deal with the Yankees, and were involved in trade talks with the Pirates for Joe Musgrove, who was dealt to the Padres, and Jameson Taillon, who went to the Yankees.

The Rays will have to make room for Archer on the 40-man roster when the deal is official.