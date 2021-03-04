Shelby Miller, once one of the best young pitchers in baseball, has a shot at helping Cubs this year in a versatile role

The tattoo is etched in black ink on Shelby Miller’s right triceps.

Go for broke.

He isn’t sure exactly when he got it but believes it was sometime after he had Tommy John surgery in May 2017. The motto is emblematic of Miller’s journey since coming back from the injury.

Miller established himself as one of the top young pitchers in the game during a four-year stretch with the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves. But after a rocky 2016 featuring a finger ailment, a 6.15 ERA and a trip the minors, followed by the reconstructive elbow surgery the next year, Miller has pitched in only 28 big league games the last four years — and none since June 2019.

Only 30 years old, Miller has a shot to help the Chicago Cubs in a year when organizational pitching depth has never been more important. He profiles as a potential swing reliever who can make a spot start if needed and serve as a versatile option out of the bullpen, something he has done the last few years.

“Whatever my role is, I’m always going to try to be a guy who can adapt to any situation,” Miller said Tuesday. “However I can help, I’m willing to do.”

Miller was at the Milwaukee Brewers’ alternate site in Appleton, Wis., when he chose to opt out of the 2020 season in early August. While at his temporary home, separated from his newborn son, Kyler, he realized his heart was in Phoenix.

“I was sitting in this hotel room, like, what the hell am I doing here?” Miller said. “So I just went home. I don’t regret it. I just got ready for this year.”

Miller took a couple of weeks off before starting his throwing program. He threw more bullpen sessions than he ever had before arriving at camp. He said a bunch of teams wanted to see him throw in the offseason because he didn’t pitch last year.

The Cubs, though, were willing to sign him to a minor league deal with a camp invite without showcasing himself in a workout.

“I’m really just trying to replicate what I did in the past, go back to what makes me successful,” Miller said. “I’ve had people tell me to change ways back in the day, and the past couple years weren’t necessarily what made me good. And not that that’s their fault; this is my career. But just get back to what works and what makes me successful on the mound.”

The development of a new pitch could unlock a more effective pitcher. About a week before he opted out of last season, Miller started throwing a slider. The Brewers loved how he threw the pitch.

Miller kept working on his slider in the offseason and has been using it in camp. The pitch has been “pretty damn good,” he said.

Miller believes he can get more life back on his fastball, but he envisions the slider as an effective weapon. His repertoire previously consisted of a four-seam fastball, cutter, curve and changeup, predominantly relying on the first three pitches. The slider adds another wrinkle.

“I think it’s going to be a huge pitch for me this year,” Miller said. “I’ve never really had an out pitch that’s been off-speed. I used to have a little loopy curveball that no one really swung at — it was more an 0-0 pitch I still throw — but I never had something that was kind of nasty that people swung over the top of. I used to always just be a fastball pitcher, but to have that pitch is going to help me a ton.”

Miller escaped a jam in his spring training debut Monday thanks to his slider. After back-to-back hits put runners on the corners, he got the Padres’ Tommy Pham to strike out swinging on a well-placed slider. He induced an inning-ending double play against Eric Hosmer to end his outing on a high note.

Catcher Willson Contreras greeted Miller at the edge of the grass in front of the Cubs dugout and patted him on the back.

“What I liked the most is he got a little bit of traffic early on and pitched his way out of it,” manager David Ross said. “The slider depth was real, some real swing-and-misses on the slider. Coming off his track record since getting traded, getting into a little bit of traffic and executing pitches was a positive for me.”

The performance was a good first step for Miller in building his case to be part of the opening-day staff. If his slider is the real deal, hitters won’t be able to sit on his fastball or curve, which they feasted on his last two seasons.