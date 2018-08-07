Must see: Felix Hernandez laughs hysterically after striking out friend Adrian Beltre

Duke vs. UNC. Red Sox vs. Yankees. Celtics vs. Lakers.
But for the best rivalry in sports, consider Felix Hernandez vs. Adrian Beltre.
Hernandez got the best of one of his best friends and former teammate – again.
Hernandez found some of his old form to throw a filthy curveball on an 0-2 pitch in the second inning ... and let’s just say, Beltre was a little baffled. He missed it by about a country mile.
The best rivalry in sports. pic.twitter.com/hhybCzWvRs— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 8, 2018
What was better – the reactions.
Hernandez burst into laughter, pointing at him and bending until his hands were on his knees while on the mound. Beltre just gave a wry smile before Hernandez continued laughing and pointing Beltre in the direction of the Rangers dugout, in case he wasn’t sure.
For their careers, Beltre was hitting .258 (16-for-62) entering Tuesday’s game against Hernandez, with a double and a home run and he had struck out 17 times.
King Felix striking out Beltré....and then cracking up laughing.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 8, 2018
Beltré
Never retire. Either of you. pic.twitter.com/DHQYvajkTW
This is certainly not the first time they’ve playfully trash talked each other after facing one another.
You just hope it’s not the last time.
