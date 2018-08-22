Mariners release 2019 schedule with home matchups against Cubs, Cardinals

The Seattle Mariners released their tentative 2019 schedule.
It begins with an opening two-game series in Japan against the Oakland Athletics before four home games against the Boston Red Sox.
Their interleague play is against the National League Central, with a home series against the Chicago Cubs from April 30-May 1, the St. Louis Cardinals from July 2-4 and then the Cincinnati Reds from Sept. 10-12.
They travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers from June 25-27, to Chicago to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field from Sept. 2-3 and then to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates from Sept. 17-19.
The #Mariners have released their schedule for 2019. Here's what it looks like: pic.twitter.com/tbgKxJlyYQ— TJ Cotterill (@TJCotterill) August 22, 2018
Their stretch from Aug. 23-28 is six home games in back-to-back series against the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees, which means six consecutive games when the majority fan base with be uncertain.
The opening trip to Japan will be the Mariners first games there since 2012 and it will also include two exhibition games against teams from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League.
Comments