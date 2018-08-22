Late rally, but Marco Gonzales shelled as Mariners’ homestand against Astros ends in a thud

This Seattle Mariners homestand wasn’t supposed to look pretty. Not with the two teams that duked it out against each other in last year’s World Series in town, not with ace James Paxton watching in the dugout while on the disabled list and to top it all a thick layer of smoke from wildfires shrouded Seattle and much of Safeco Field in a dreary haze.
But by the end of the fourth inning this was just ugly, the Houston Astros blanking the Mariners with an eight-run lead.
Seattle did rally with a five-run sixth that cut the deficit to two runs, but by the end the Astros had left town with a 10-7 victory that had Mariners starter Marco Gonzales walking back to the Mariners’ dugout after 11 hits and a career-high eight runs allowed in three-plus innings on Wednesday.
The Mariners (72-56) moved to 5.5 games back of the Astros (77-50) in the American League West standings and were 4.5 back of the Oakland Athletics, who finally on Wednesday lost a game.
But just imagine how this 2-4 homestand would have looked had the Mariners not balked off for a win against the Dodgers on Saturday, or received Robinson Cano’s go-ahead, eighth-inning three-run home run in a 7-4 victory over Houston on Monday.
And just imagine where they’d be had they not swept the Astros in Houston almost two weeks ago.
That four-game sweep at the time looked like a momentum turner. But with consecutive series losses to the A’s, Dodgers and Astros after a series loss to the Rangers, that sweep was absolutely vital for the Mariners.
Since then they’ve used eight different starting pitchers in their past eight games, including Gonzales for the first time since Aug. 13 in Oakland, the first time the Mariners have had to do that since May of 1989. This was a run that included starts from Nick Vincent and Roenis Elias.
The Mariners entered Wednesday with the fifth-worst team ERA in the major leagues in August (4.99) … one month after scoring the fewest runs of any team in July.
That’s why Seattle has gone from 53-31 at the end of June and 1.5 games back of the Astros (7.5 up on the A’s) to now staring at 17 consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance with just over a month remaining in the season.
The Mariners bats found some life in a five-run sixth inning that by the end of it had the Mariners trailing 9-7 after they were once down 8-0.
Nelson Cruz led off with a double after his solo home run in the fourth inning. Denard Span singled, Ryon Healy fired an RBI single and Ben Gamel was hit by a pitch from Charlie Morton to load the bases and run the All-Star out of the game.
Mike Zunino and Dee Gordon followed with a sacrifice fly each before Mitch Haniger got ahold of an 87-mph sinker just off the plate for a two-run home run to center field.
That was Hainger’s 20th home run of the season and suddenly the Mariners were back in this, trailing 9-7.
Tyler White hit a solo home run off Adam Warren in the top of the ninth to give Houston some insurance for the win.
Gonzales was told to take the day off on Sunday when he was previously scheduled to start. He said he hasn’t felt the physical effects of a career-high 145 2/3 innings pitched and 25 starts (he started seven games last season after missing 2016 with Tommy John surgery), but Servais said he had noticed some lacking in Gonzales’ timing in his delivery.
The Astros didn’t hit him hard, but got about everything to fall for base hits, including six consecutive hits to start the fourth inning to chase him, capped by Jose Altuve’s RBI single for a 7-0 Astros lead.
But the tone was set in the first. Haniger didn’t read fly ball to center field well and Tyler White ended up with an RBI triple off the wall, just after the Mariners had a potential double-play ball from Carlos Correa that could have ended the inning. Gonzales’ wild pitch next to Marwin Gonzalez scored White from third for a 2-0 Astros lead.
Gonzales entered August with a 3.37 ERA that’s now spiked to 4.32 four starts later. He’s allowed 23 runs and 38 hits in his past 20 innings pitched. He tied a career-high 12 hits allowed in Texas two starts ago and Wednesday he allowed a career-high eight earned runs.
Not that there aren’t other struggling Mariners – like Dee Gordon, who is 10-for-62 (.161) in August, though he hit a double in the fifth inning Wednesday. Mike Zunino is batting .177 this month (11-for-62) and Kyle Seager is hitting .197 (15-for-76).
That’s all making for very little time remaining on the Mariners’ 2018 playoff hopes.
Comments