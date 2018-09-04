Mariners’ Erasmo Ramirez rebounds from rough start in San Diego

Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez allowed one run and two hits to earn the win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday with 5 1/3 innings pitched. He's allowed one run or fewer in four of his five starts off the DL.
