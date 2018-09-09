Mitch Haniger saves Mariners late: ‘I take pride in every facet of the game’

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run after a walk, stolen base and two incredible slides on the bases, and then dived for the final out in a 3-2 Mariners win over the Yankees. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
