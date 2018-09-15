Mitch Haniger shines, Robinson Cano hits go-ahead double to complete Mariners’ four-run rally

It seemed it might be the same song for the Seattle Mariners and their inability to drive in runs, especially on a night like this when they were 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position until two outs in the top of the eighth inning.
Robinson Cano changed the station.
He’s now tied with Hall of Famers Cap Anson and Frank Robinson on MLB’s career doubles list, though he was just short of a grand slam when he launched a three-run two-bagger to erase the Mariners’ once four-run deficit in a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in Anaheim.
Cano got a slider right down the middle of the plate and responded in kind after Jean Segura drew a walk with Denard Span and Kristopher Negron on base.
That double was also a remedy for the Mariners’ missed-chance fourth inning, when they stranded the bases loaded with no outs.
Edwin Diaz earned another save, despite giving up a homer to Justin Upton in the bottom of the ninth inning. That’s his 55th save of the season, which extended his club record single-season mark.
There’s only been two closes with more than 55 saves in a season – the White Sox’s Bobby Thigpen (1990) had 57 and the Angels’ Francisco Rodriguez (2008) had 62. Diaz is tied for third-most saves in a season in MLB history alongside Eric Gagne (2003) and John Smoltz (2002).
But this Mariners (82-66) win, their third in a row over Los Angeles, should not go without knowing what Mitch Haniger did, hitting a home run in the fourth inning and saving at least three runs defensively in the fifth when he threw out Mike Trout at the plate and robbed Justin Upton of a two-run home run with a leaping catch at the wall in right field.
Absolute unit. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/DkkKCBXeFv— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 16, 2018
Seattle is 7 1/2 games behind the Oakland Athletics for the American League’s final wild card with 14 games to play.
Let’s reset.
It’s a wonder how the baseball-following world on social media didn’t basically self-destruct on itself in the bottom of the first inning.
Back-to-back home runs from Mike Trout and Babe Ruth? That would probably do it. Trout obliterated a first-pitch fastball from Erasmo Ramirez for his 34th homer this season and Shohei Ohtani (the closest thing to Ruth since Ruth played) followed by continuing to hurt the Mariners since he chose the Angels over them this offseason coming from Japan.
It finally happened.— MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2018
Trout & Ohtani, back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/wSDPZimx1P
That was Ohtani’s 20th home run this season. And he was also 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA as a pitcher with 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings before he learned he’d need Tommy John surgery. So he’s batting despite a busted ulnar collateral ligament.
The only players in MLB history with at least 20 home runs at the plate and multiple wins on the mound in a season? Babe Ruth (1919, 1921) and Shohei Ohtani (2018).
So all that and the Angels had a quick 3-0 lead.
Ramirez would last four innings, but not before offering another solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to Upton, his first of two homers, for a 4-0 Mariners deficit.
But, as has plagued the Mariners all season, they weren’t able to cash in on a prime scoring opportunity.
How about bases loaded and no outs?
Robinson Cano walked. Nelson Cruz got a single to bloop into right field and Ryon Healy bunted for a base hit (yes, that Ryon Healy) to load the bags for Mike Zunino. He got a 3-1 count and popped a sky-high infield pop-up and Cameron Maybin grounded into a double play to ensure no Mariners runs.
But if Trout, Ohtani and Upton had homers, made sense that it was Kristopher Negron’s turn.
Negron, who was acquired for cash from the Diamondbacks last month, hit his first homer with the Mariners on a rope over the left-field wall to get the Mariners on the board in the fifth. Haniger followed two batters later with a 443-foot solo homer to cut it to 4-2.
Negron plated another Mariners run when his infield chopper made its way into left field to score Healy from second in the top of the sixth.
Let’s get to it. Three takeaways:
"Nah." -- @M_Hanny17, probably. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/aCUkvFU5dt— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 16, 2018
Haniger Helper
So Mitch Haniger crushed a 443-foot home run in the fifth inning.
And, according to MLB’s Statcast, that’s the farthest Haniger’s ever hit a home run in his three big-league seasons, surpassing one he hit 441 feet last month.
He followed an inning later by saving at least three runs defensively.
Haniger charged on a single his way into right field from Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the sixth inning and Mike Trout charged hard to home from second base. Haniger’s throw was on a line to Mike Zunino at the plate who just got a piece of Trout’s jersey on his sweeping tag. Trout was originally ruled safe until it was overturned on replay review.
Haniger is tied for the American League lead in outfield assists with 11, right alongside the Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi.
One batter later Justin Upton thought he had his second homer of the game. Instead, Haniger leaped at the wall and brought it back for the second out.
Festa fiesta
Matt Festa recorded his first strikeout of his MLB career when he got Kaleb Cowart chasing to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning.
The 25-year-old rookie has spent most of the season with Double-A Arkansas after he was drafted in the seventh round in the 2016 draft by the Mariners out of East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
In four appearances for the Mariners this season, Festa has allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings. He tossed two scoreless, but eventful, innings on Saturday.
Crisp Kris
Kristopher Negron reached base four times, including his first home runs with the Mariners, on a day he started at third base in Kyle Seager’s place.
The 32-year-old hadn’t hit a big-league homer since 2014 with the Cincinnati Reds, but his solo shot in the fifth gave the Mariners their first run. He had one hit in five at-bats since joining the Mariners until he added three more on Saturday.
Negron struck out in the top of the eighth but reached first anyway because of a wild pitch. Then he stole second to get the tying run in scoring position. He later scored on Robinson Cano’s go-ahead three-run double.
Comments