Daniel Vogelbach homers, Kole Calhoun responds. So no Mariners four-game sweep in Anaheim

No Seattle Mariners comeback this time.
No four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels, either.
As has been the case for the season when these two teams meet, Justin Upton and Kole Calhoun continue to confound Mariners’ pitching. Mike Trout does, too, but he was given the day off.
So Upton hit a three-run homer one night after he hit two homers, and Calhoun hit a go-ahead shot in the bottom of the seventh as the Mariners just missed the series sweep in a 4-3 loss on Sunday in Anaheim.
“You don’t win every ball game, and you’re disappointed when you have a chance to sweep them and you don’t finish them off – but we saw some good things this series,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters afterward. “Offensively we swung the bats much better. Didn’t do a ton today, but the first three games there were good signs there.”
The Mariners (82-67) weren’t able to push their streak of at least five runs scored to four games – not even with Daniel Vogelbach’s two-run blast.
They rallied late the night before on Robinson Cano’s go-ahead three-run double in the eighth inning, and had another eighth-inning chance in this one when Mitch Haniger led off with a single.
Denard Span then got a 3-1 fastball down the middle of the plate, but he grounded into a quick 4-6-3 double play, and Cano then lined out to left field.
The Mariners had one hit from the fifth inning on in this one against Angels relievers. Ty Buttrey got the save striking out Ryon Healy, Kyle Seager and Vogelbach in the top of the ninth.
So just four series remain in the Mariners 2018 season and they trail the Athletics by 7½ games for the American League’s final wild card. The A’s also lost on Sunday.
The Mariners head to Houston for three games, with the Astros trying to secure the American League West crown, following by three games against the Rangers before returning to Seattle for their final homestand of the season.
The Mariners didn’t have Nelson Cruz. He’s just the latest victim of some sort of virus making its way through the Mariners’ clubhouse, with Cameron Maybin and Jean Segura also missing games and James Paxton stayed in Seattle getting the pneumonia out of his system.
That created a spot for Vogelbach, the destroyer of Triple-A baseballs.
He made his first start for the Mariners since June 8 and in his second at-bat he smashed the first pitch he saw, a fastball at the top of the strike zone, and sent it 425 feet past the right-field wall for a tying two-run homer.
He hit 20 home runs with the Rainiers this season, and that was his third with the Mariners. You might remember his last one – a shot sent over Safeco Field’s Hit it Here Café past right field that traveled 433 feet.
Do your thing, @DanielVogelbach.#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/2xp4pAAYQj— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 16, 2018
“He put a really good swing on the ball,” Servais said. “Certainly he’s got that kind of power and a big hit in the ball game.”
The Mariners had earlier jumped to a 1-0 lead when Dee Gordon singled and Haniger followed with a run-scoring double to left field, with Gordon gliding from first to home in that third inning.
That was Haniger’s 89th RBI of the year after a combined 64 RBI in his first two big-league seasons between the Diamondbacks and Mariners.
Haniger was hitting .324 with a .934 OPS (on-base plus slugging) since Aug. 1, recovering well from a sluggish July when he batted .191 in the month (though, he still had a .353 on-base percentage).
He had two more hits in this one.
“What a season he’s having,” Servais said. “Every day he just continues to be steady Eddie and grinds through it and it’s fun to watch. He does not give away at-bats.”
But the Angels erased the lead on one Justin Upton swing in the bottom of the third.
With two outs, Upton sent Marco Gonzales’ changeup over to center field for a three-run jack, his seventh against the Mariners this season.
He has no more than three homers against any other team, and he had four homers against the Mariners this series alone.
“We didn’t do a good job against Justin Upton, there’s no question,” Servais said. “He got some balls up over the plate and he took a ball the other way today, which most of his balls against us have been pull side. We didn’t make good pitches against him.”
Gonzales didn’t have as clean an outing as his last one. He exited after five innings and limited the damage to just that Upton homer, but he faced frequent traffic. He escaped a first-and-third jam with no outs in the second inning with two strikeouts and a pickoff.
Gonzales threw 84 pitches, walked two and struck out six.
“I felt like we were pretty effective,” Gonzales said. “Not as sharp as I would like to be, but overall I felt I competed and kept us in the ball game.”
It remained 3-3 into the seventh inning when another Angels batter who hits the Mariners harder than any other team stepped to the plate.
Kole Calhoun got a fastball in the middle of the plate and launched it for his 19th homer of the season. He’s hit five of those against Seattle, more than any other team he’s faced.
Vincent has allowed two runs over his past seven appearances, both on home runs. Even with those, opponents are batting just .167 against him in that span.
But that one came at an inopportune time for the Mariners.
