Chris Herrmann discusses walk-off HR in Mariners win over A’s

Mariners catcher Chris Herrmann entered as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 11th and hit a walk-off two-run home run in a 10-8 win over the Athletics on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
