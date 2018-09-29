Servais sends message: Jean Segura pulled from Mariners win for lack of effort

Jean Segura was removed from the Seattle Mariners’ win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night for not hustling enough when he scored from second base on a single in the third inning, manager Scott Servais said.
Segura, the Mariners’ All-Star shortstop, was not in the Mariners’ clubhouse to talk to media after the game.
Servais was first asked if Segura was injured on the slide into the plate and that’s why he was pulled.
“Jean’s fine,” Servais said. “We’re going to play hard through the end of the year. I didn’t think Jean gave a really good effort trying to score from second and he came out fo the game.”
Segura was hitting .323 heading into the All-Star break when he was nearly (and maybe should have been) the All-Star MVP at National Park in Washington, D.C. But since returning for the second half of the season Segura has hit .261 with four doubles and three homers in 52 games.
The previous 90 games, Segura had 25 doubles and seven home runs with 47 RBI.
But Servais was asked if he was trying to send Segura a message removing him from Friday’s win.
“Yes,” he said.
And on if Segura would play Saturday with two games in the Mariners season and Segura’s season batting average sitting at .301?
“We’ll see,” Servais said.
Robinson Cano seemed to hint at Segura’s play afterward as well, with the Mariners two games away from their 17th consecutive season without a playoff appearance, the longest active drought of any team in the major North American professional sports.
“We got to go out and show people how much we care and respect the fans,” Cano said. “We respect each other here and we want to compete, even in games that don’t mean anything.
“I love to go out and compete. It doesn’t matter if we’re winning or we’re out. I got too much respect for the game that I’d hate to give up and at-bat or not go out and play 100 percent.”
