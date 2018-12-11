Seattle Mariners

Mariners on the move? Suitors for Carlos Santana, Nelson Cruz emerge at winter meetings

By Andrew Hammond

December 11, 2018 01:54 PM

Blockbuster deals have radically changed the 2019 Mariners

The Mariners’ made a flurry of trades to offload some of their talented veteran players, including two blockbuster deals Monday, to stock on young talent. Some say they traded for what is now a top-10 farm system.
By
Up Next
The Mariners’ made a flurry of trades to offload some of their talented veteran players, including two blockbuster deals Monday, to stock on young talent. Some say they traded for what is now a top-10 farm system.
By

The MLB winter meetings have been pretty silent so far for the Mariners but there’s been a few things circulating.

Colorado or possibly Miami show interest in Santana

Thomas Harding of MLB.com is reporting that the Colorado Rockies may have some interest in trading for the Mariners first baseman. Santana is one possibility on a small list of candidates that the Rockies are considering.

If the Miami Marlins do decided to deal catcher J.T. Realmuto, Santana could be a candidate by the Marlins to replace that bat in the lineup.

The Athletic’s Cory Brock is reporting that both the Rays and Indians are also showing interest in Santana.

Two AL teams interested in Nelson Cruz

Bob Nightengale is reporting that Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz is gaining some interest from the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins.

One Rays beat writer thinks the Cruz to Tampa Bay move could actually help a Rays team, especially in the clubhouse.

  Comments  