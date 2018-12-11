Mariners on the move? Suitors for Carlos Santana, Nelson Cruz emerge at winter meetings

The MLB winter meetings have been pretty silent so far for the Mariners but there’s been a few things circulating.
Colorado or possibly Miami show interest in Santana
Thomas Harding of MLB.com is reporting that the Colorado Rockies may have some interest in trading for the Mariners first baseman. Santana is one possibility on a small list of candidates that the Rockies are considering.
If the Miami Marlins do decided to deal catcher J.T. Realmuto, Santana could be a candidate by the Marlins to replace that bat in the lineup.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Athletic’s Cory Brock is reporting that both the Rays and Indians are also showing interest in Santana.
Two AL teams interested in Nelson Cruz
Bob Nightengale is reporting that Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz is gaining some interest from the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins.
One Rays beat writer thinks the Cruz to Tampa Bay move could actually help a Rays team, especially in the clubhouse.
Comments