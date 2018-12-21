Mariners to acquire Domingo Santana from Brewers for Ben Gamel, per reports

Another trade is in the works. Add this to general manager Jerry Dipoto’s daily trade log.
The Seattle Mariners are working on finalizing a deal that would return 26-year-old outfielder Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports, in a deal that would send outfielder Ben Gamel and right-handed prospect Noah Zavolas.
The deal was first reported by the Seattle Times, and that it’s pending medicals. The Mariners and Brewers have not officially announced it.
It would be the eighth trade Dipoto has made this offseason, and it’s not even Christmas.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
That has to be some sort of record, even for the GM who with the Mariners has orchestrated more trades than any other club in MLB since he was hired just after the 2015 season.
Santana would bring the right-handed hitting outfielder that Dipoto outlined as a priority for them when he spoke to reporters at MLB’s winter meetings last week. The Dominican native batted .265/.328/.412 in 85 games this season, sandwiched in a Brewers outfield that also included Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun and National League MVP Christian Yelich.
But in 2017, when Santana played in 151 games as a 24-year-old, he hit .278/.371/.505 with 30 home runs and 29 doubles.
Gamel, who is also 26 and bats left-handed, broke out with the Mariners last season and this year hit .272/.358/.370. Santana brings considerably more power potential, though. Gamel has hit 13 home runs in 268 career big-league games, including his time with the Yankees before the Mariners acquired him for minor league pitchers Jio Orozco and Juan De Paula.
Gamel’s brother, Mat, was drafted by the Brewers in the fourth round in 2005.
Zavolas was the Mariners’ 18th round pick this past June out of Harvard. He appeared in 16 games with short-season Single-A Everett and had a 3.38 ERA in 34 2/3 innings of relief.
Santana would enter a Mariners outfielder that already includes two others acquired in trades — Mallex Smith from the Rays and Jay Bruce from the Mets — as well as All-Star Mitch Haniger.
Once finalized, the players traded off the Mariners’ 25-man roster so far this offseason would include Mike Zunino, James Paxton, Alex Colome, Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano, Jean Segura, James Pazos, Juan NIcasio and Gamel. First baseman Carlos Santana was acquired in the Jean Segura deal before he was traded to the Indians 10 days later for Edwin Encarnacion.
And Nelson Cruz, Denard Span and others are free agents and aren’t expected to be signed back for next season.
This story will update.
Comments