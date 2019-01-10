Report: Mariners have found their ‘middle-of-the-field stabilizer’ in former No. 1 pick

Jerry Dipoto laid out the Seattle Mariners’ remaining offseason checklist before they officially begin their 2019 step back season. It’s not nearly as drastic as trading away more than half his roster, like he’s already accomplished in the past three months, but here’s how he explained what’s left:
▪ More relievers. The Mariners’ next closer might still be somewhere in the free-agent market.
▪ “A middle-of-the field stabilizer,” as Dipoto put it.
It appears they can add a check mark to the second item on that list.
The Mariners have reportedly signed former No. 1 overall draft pick Tim Beckham to a one-year contract. Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted that they agreed to a $1.75 million contract with $250,000 in incentives, but the Mariners have not officially announced the move.
The news came a day after the Mariners reportedly signed their former No. 2 overall pick, Dustin Ackley, to a minor-league deal. Beckham, who turns 29 this month, was the Rays’ top pick in 2008 out of Griffin High School in Georgia.
Dipoto is not shy about searching for former first-round draft picks, even if their careers have not warranted the early expectations. He’s stockpiled former first rounders this offseason, mostly in the form of prospects with shortstop J.P. Crawford from the Phillies, outfielder Jarred Kelenic from the Mets, and pitchers Justus Sheffield from the Yankees and Justin Dunn from the Mets.
That’s not including some other veteran former first-round picks in outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets and infielder Kaleb Cowart from the Angels, who the Mariners are inviting to big-league spring training to work out as a two-way player – pitcher and hitter.
It certainly worked out last year when the Mariners signed left-hander Wade LeBlanc, a former first-round pick out of Alabama, just before the start of the season. Same goes for right-hander Mike Leake, left-hander Marco Gonzales and outfielder Mitch Haniger.
“If they are struggling in some area, at some point some team thought enough of that player to pick them in the first two rounds,” DIpoto has said. “I’ve used that guidance so many times.”
So why Beckham?
He provides a bridge for Crawford, who is a former top-20 overall prospect in baseball with the Phillies but struggled in the big leagues last season, hitting .214/.319/.393 over 49 games after making his big-league debut as a 22-year-old in 2017. He turns 24 on Friday.
Beckham hit .230/.287/.374 in 98 games last season for the Orioles, after the Rays traded him midway through 2017 for a prospect. But Beckham did bat .298 over the final month of the season. He has been twice suspended in his career for testing positive for a drug of abuse and is three years removed from a torn ACL.
Here’s all of what Dipoto had to say last week after signing left-hander Yusei Kikuchi about preparing the roster for 2019, with pitchers and catchers set to report to spring training on Feb. 11 in Peoria, Arizona:
“We’re still very active in at least our conversations in the free-agent market,” Dipoto said. “We will sign somebody. We are likely to sign both major- and minor-league contracts. I would be shocked if we didn’t sign at least one major-league reliever and I would be heavily surprised if we didn’t sign a middle-of-the-field stabilizer to provide protection and allow J.P. Crawford to transition at the appropriate pace.
“We’re cognizant of how this roster develops and we’re not going to put young players in position to sink. We want them to swim.”
