Expect the early going of the Seattle Mariners’ 2019 season to be a bullpen on the fly

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais acknowledged several times during spring training the bullpen was one of the biggest question marks for the 2019 season.
“Bullpens are about roles — where do guys fit,” Servais said. “I do think it’s plain to all of our guys there aren’t going to be assigned roles, so to speak, other than we like (right-hander Hunter) Strickland to pitch the ninth inning.
“Other than than, it’s going to be pockets and matchups where they fit. You’re hoping that a few of your young guys really step up. There’s opportunities for that to happen.”
Yet, with the uncertainty surrounding his relief pitchers, Servais hasn’t had much to worry about in the past week.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
During the Mariners’ season-opening two-game series in Japan last week, six of the eight relievers who appeared held the Oakland A’s scoreless, and Strickland notched a pair of saves.
And, in a pair of forgettable losses in two exhibition games against the San Diego Padres earlier this week, the bullpen proved a positive takeaway in both games. Relievers allowed just two runs — both solo homers — on five hits in a combined 7 1/3 innings.
“There’s some positive signs bullpen-wise,” Servais said. “But, there’s still a ways to go to find out what all those roles are going to be.”
The Mariners don’t have a setup man right now. They don’t have a middle reliever or a long reliever. Strickland, taking over for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, who the Mariners traded to the New York Mets in the offseason, is the only reliever with a specific role.
“Hunter is throwing the ball really well,” Servais said. “Obviously when we signed him we were excited to get the opportunity to bring him in. ... He’s using his pitches maybe a little bit different than he has in the past.
“I really liked where his breaking ball has come and where it’s headed. It’s a real weapon. He’s throwing it a little bit more frequently, which is a great sign. It’s hard to hit.”
But, as undefined as the remaining bullpen roles are ahead of Thursday’s home opener against the Boston Red Sox, most of the Mariners’ relievers don’t mind the fluidity.
“I feel like we had a great series in Japan,” right-hander Cory Gearrin said. “I think coming in, you look at the way bullpens are managed in the game now. I don’t think as far as roles and things like that it’s as important.
“Clearly ‘Strick’ is doing an awesome job at the back end, closing things out, but in Japan we just wanted to come out and go put up zeroes. Nobody really cares how that looks when we go win games.”
Gearrin is one of four relievers on the Mariners’ 25-man roster who weren’t with the organization last season. He was signed as a free agent in January.
So was Strickland, after spending the bulk of the past five seasons in San Francisco.
Right-hander Brandon Brennan, who made his MLB debut in Japan, was selected from Colorado in December’s Rule 5 Draft. And lefty Zac Rosscup was signed as a free agent in December, joining his fourth major-league club in three seasons.
Right-handers Chasen Bradford (46 games), Nick Rumbelow (13) and Matt Festa (eight), and lefty Roenis Elias (23), in his second stint with the organization, all logged innings with the Mariners last season.
“I think everybody is fitting in well and just kind of getting to know each other,” Strickland said.
“I think everybody is comfortable,” Rosscup said. “We have good chemistry. I think we’re all pretty fluid.”
Good chemistry helps. As will time for Servais to get a handle on it.
“It’s not going to be one series or one week to figure it all out,” Servais said. “It’s probably going to take a little bit longer than that, but I like what I’ve seen so far.”
And, though the sample is small, the group has produced results.
“I think we have plenty of capable guys to fill any role,” Rosscup said. “I think being in a bullpen, you have to be ready every day. If you have a role, you might be asked to do something you’re not used to.
“You don’t ever want to be surprised by something you’re not used to and not be ready. ... You just have to keep yourself ready to throw, keep yourself healthy.”
Rosscup said, even without defined roles, relievers can still establish consistency based on individual routine. Gearrin said he just works on managing his own process as a pitcher.
“If you’re consistent with your process, then you can get consistent results,” Gearrin said. “A lot of that is just preparation. Once the game starts, anything can happen, and every game is different. So, you just do what you can.
“Last year, I had an experience of being a setup guy, being a guy who threw in the first inning, being a guy who threw all throughout the game. You just make adjustments. This is a game of adjustments, and it’s not just pitch-to-pitch. It’s how you prepare to go in the game. All of these guys here are pros. They know how to get it done.”
Servais said it will take patience throughout the season to carve out specific roles in the bullpen. He said, while there are a few that have proven track records, others have less experience. Some outings will be good, other times relievers will struggle, he said.
Strickland supposes the roles will define themselves as the season progresses.
“I think guys will get opportunities, and some opportunities they’ve never had before,” he said. “And, time will tell, but we have a lot of great talent here, and I think it’s going to work pretty smoothly.”
Comments