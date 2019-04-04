Mariners road preview: Can Seattle continue its winning ways against a pair of AL Central teams?

Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu hits a home run in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) AP

The Seattle Mariners open their first road trip of the season with the best record through eight games in club history at 7-1. After two days off, can they continue their winning ways away from home?

Friday begins a seven-game road trip, during which the Mariners will meet a pair of early American League Central cellar dwellers in the Chicago White Sox (three-game series) and Kansas City Royals (four-game series).

All seven games will be broadcast on television on Root Sports Northwest and radio on 710 ESPN.

MARINERS ROAD PREVIEW

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Today — Opponent: Chicago White Sox, 11:10 a.m. Pitching probables: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 2.53 ERA) vs. Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 9.00).

Saturday — Chicago White Sox, 11:10 a.m. Mike Leake (1-0, 3.00) vs. Lucas Giolito (1-0, 2.70).

Sunday — Chicago White Sox, 11:10 a.m. Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 6.75) vs. Ivan Nova (0-0, 1.29).

Monday — Kansas City, 5:15 p.m. Felix Hernandez (1-0, 1.69) vs. Homer Bailey (0-0, 5.40).

Tuesday — Kansas City, 5:15 p.m. Marco Gonzales (3-0, 3.20) vs. TBD.

Wednesday — Kansas City, 5:15 p.m. Yusei Kikuchi vs. TBD.

Thursday — Kansas City, 10:15 a.m. Mike Leake vs. TBD.

About the White Sox (2-3): The Mariners ended up with two consecutive off days Wednesday and Thursday, waiting an extra day to play the White Sox after Thursday’s scheduled game was rained out. Friday was initially planned as an off day, built in as protection for Chicago’s home opener, but opens a stretch of 17 consecutive playing days for the Mariners.

Fortunately, they get to ease into the series in Chicago, missing White Sox ace Carlos Rodon (1-1, 1.59), who pitched in Wednesday’s finale in Cleveland. Seattle instead will likely see the next three in the rotation, who are a combined 1-1 out of the gate, and have allowed a seven earned runs on 15 hits in three starts.

Seattle still has to watch out for White Sox slugger Jose Abreu (.300/.364/.650), who hit .265 or better his first five seasons, and has averaged just short of 30 home runs and 100 RBIs. The run-producing first baseman bats third, and is as steady as they come. Checking in behind him is left-fielder Eloy Jimenez (.200/.273/.200), who is an early favorite for AL Rookie of the Year.

Former Mariners set-up man Alex Colome, who was traded to Chicago in November for catcher Omar Narvaez, is now closing for the White Sox. He has one save in a pair of scoreless innings this season.

About the Royals (2-4): Don’t blink — you should see plenty of speed in this series. Both the Royals and Mariners could be among the MLB team leaders for stolen bases. The Mariners have the early league lead with 10, but Kansas City (five) is just as quick if not faster.

Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield led the league in 2018 with 45 stolen bases, while teammate Adalberto Mondesi was eighth with 32. The Royals swiped 117 bags in 2018 — one of six teams with 100-plus stolen bases — to finish sixth in the majors. And they added speedy centerfielder Billy Hamilton (34 steals for Cincinnati in 2018).

The Mariners are led by Mallex Smith, was third in stolen bases with 40 for Tampa Bay in 2018. Second baseman Dee Gordon tied for ninth in the majors last season with 30 steals.

These two AL Central teams are off to slow starts, but can’t discount the Royals — who took five of six from them last season, including sweeping in Seattle last June. Seattle will likely run into Kansas City’s top two starters in ace Brad Keller (1-0, 2.08) and Jakob Junis (1-0, 4.63) at some point.