Twins jump on Mariners ace Marco Gonzales, Seattle’s offense manages just 1 run in loss

Not even Marco Gonzales could keep the Minnesota Twins from scoring in bunches.

The Seattle Mariners ace, who has recorded losses in three of his past four starts, worked three quick innings Friday night before the Twins offense — which hung 11 runs on the Mariners a night earlier — scored five runs in the next two frames to build a comfortable early lead. The Mariners never recovered, dropping the 7-1 loss at T-Mobile Park.

Gonzales (5-3, 3.65 ERA) pitched less than six innings for his second consecutive outing, completing five, and allowed six runs (season-high five earned) on eight hits, while striking out three and walking two. He last won a game on April 25 against Texas. That win pushed his season record to a spotless 5-0 in seven starts. He’s 0-3 in the four starts he’s made since.

He retired the first seven batters in order Friday before Minnesota took a 1-0 lead it never lost on an Ehire Adrianza solo shot in the third. Gonzales worked out of the inning, but more trouble came in the fourth.

Marwin Gonzalez, C.J. Crown, Willians Astudillo and Max Kepler hit four consecutive singles to open the frame, with Gonzalez scoring on Kepler’s RBI line drive to center. Gonzales struck out Miguel Sano for the first out in a bases-loaded jam, but a sacrifice fly to center by Adrianza pushed across another run to make it 3-0 in the fourth.

The fifth was worse. Jorge Polanco and Gonzalez each singled, and Cron walked to load the bases again with one out. Astudillo hit a sac fly to left, and Mariners left fielder Domingo Santana tried to throw down Polanco at home, but the ball bounced off of catcher Tom Murphy, allowing runners to advance to second and third.

Santana was charged with his seventh error of the season on the throw, which is the most of any outfielder in baseball by a significant margin. Three Mariners — Santana, Tim Beckham (11) and Ryon Healy (eight) — rank among the 10 players in the majors with the most individual errors this season.

Seattle has a stunning MLB-leading 50 errors in 47 games, and has committed at least one in each of its past five games.

Santana’s throwing error allowed the Twins to plate two more runs the following at-bat, when Kepler singled to center to push across Gonzalez and Cron, giving Minnesota a 6-0 lead.

The Mariners scored their only run of the game in the bottom half of the inning on an Edwin Encarnacion two-out RBI single that scored Dee Gordon from second. Seattle stranded eight runners and finished 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Twins starter Martin Perez (6-1, 2.89) completed 6 2/3 innings, allowing the one run on five hits, while striking out seven and walking four.

Mariners reliever Austin Adams retired six consecutive batters and struck out four in two innings of relief, while Parker Markel pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. Matt Festa, who was recalled from Tacoma earlier in the day, allowed a two-out double to Jonathan Schoop in the ninth that scored Adrianza.

ON TAP

Mariners lefty Wade LeBlanc (2-0, 4.50) is scheduled to make his first start since April 12 against Houston, when he departed early with an oblique strain. He’s been on the 10-day injured list for the past month. Right-hander Jose Berrios (6-2, 3.05) is projected to start for Minnesota.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Root Sports Northwest and 710 ESPN radio.