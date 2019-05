Seattle Mariners Mallex Smith’s stolen base feat leaves Mariners manager Servais shaking head in appreciation May 28, 2019 05:45 PM

"I've never seen that done, stealing three bases in one inning," said Mariners manager Scott Servais on Mallex Smith stealing second, third and home in the same inning. "Really good ball game tonight. A lot of guys chipped in and did their thing."