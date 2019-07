Seattle Mariners Mariners manager Servais on Narvaez’s career day, disappointing 7-4 loss to A’s July 08, 2019 08:23 PM

Despite a career day offensively from catcher Omar Narvaez, the Mariners stumble into the All-Star break with a 7-4 loss to Oakland at T-Mobile Park. Opener Matt Carasiti allowed four earned runs in the first inning before Wade LeBlanc took over.